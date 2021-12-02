ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Balanced attack leads Florida Atlantic past Stetson 83-73

Alijah Martin had 17 points to lead five Florida Atlantic players in double figures as the Owls beat Stetson 83-73 on Wednesday night.

Everett Winchester added 15 points for FAU (4-4). Bryan Greenlee finished with 13 points, while Vladislav Goldin and Michael Forrest scored 12 and 10, repectively.

Chase Johnston and Mahamadou Diawara both scored 18 points to pace the Hatters (2-4). Rob Perry added 15 points.

