WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Named IMDb Top Star of 2021

Cam Gigandet has signed with APA in all areas. Most recently with ICM Partners, Gigandet starred opposite Michael B. Jordan and Guy Pearce in writer Taylor Sheridan’s Amazon action thriller Without Remorse, based on Tom Clancy’s bestselling novel. Other major film credits include the original Twilight vampire movie, playing Peter Sarsgaard’s right-hand henchman in Antoine Fuqua’s MGM remake of The Magnificent Seven, and starring in the sports action drama Never Back Down. Gigandet’s movie appearances include the fantasy action drama Priest, starring opposite Cher and Christina Aguilera in the musical drama Burlesque, The Roommate and appearing opposite Emma Stone in the romantic comedy Easy A. On the TV front, he appeared in the Audience Network crime drama Ice, the CBS crime drama series Reckless, and a break out role on The O.C. as Volchok, Marissa Cooper’s bad-news boyfriend. Gigandet got his start with recurring roles on The Young and the Restless and Greg Berlanti’s WB drama Jack & Bobby. He joins an APA roster that includes Melissa Leo, Kate Bosworth, Gary Oldman, Mel Gibson, Mary J. Blige, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, Tyrese Gibson, Ronny Chieng and Eddie Izzard. Gigandet is also repped by Lena Roklin at Luber Roklin Entertainment and Joey Stanton at Vybe Trybe.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO