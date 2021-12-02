ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canucks' Quinn Hughes: First career four-assist game

Hughes distributed four assists, went plus-3 and fired two shots on net in Wednesday's 6-2...

kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks: No blues for Hughes who’s not used to losing

Quinn Hughes is accustomed to adjusting to an ever-changing National Hockey League game. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Vancouver Canucks’ fleet-footed, quick-thinking defenceman is adept at using skill and will to make something happen offensively at even strength and on the power play, while also hustling back off a pinch to angle off the opposition and not leave his club in a defending bind.
neworleanssun.com

J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes lead Canucks past Senators

J.T. Miller scored a goal in a three-point game while Quinn Hughes collected four assists to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks to a second straight win with a 6-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. Luke Schenn collected one goal and one assist, while Tanner Pearson, Tyler Motte, Bo...
GAME DAY | Canucks at Senators

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Senators this season: Dec. 1 (road), Jan. 8 (home). Vancouver is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games vs Ottawa (2-3-0 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 31-19-2-2 all-time record in 54 games against the Senators. Vancouver holds...
kingstonthisweek.com

Canucks notebook: Cool hands Luke enjoys being back in with Quinn

Luke Schenn’s game is pretty simple: Don’t get caught chasing when defending, since he doesn’t have the foot speed, and make smart plays when the puck is on his stick. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. He’s perfectly suited to be a No....
Quinn Hughes
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: What Marchand Said To Panarin Revealed.

Lots of things happened in the hockey world yesterday, but the hot topic continues to be the Brad Marchand and Artemi Panarin incident. Marchand said something to Panarin between the benches which resulted in Panarin taking his glove off and throwing it at Marchand. After the game Marchand said he...
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
FanSided

Abbotsford Canucks check-in: A blowout win and games rescheduled

It’s time to see check in on the Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate down in Abbotsford. After going winless in their last two games in Stockton against the Heat, the Abby Canucks returned home to the Abbotsford Centre to face the San Jose Sharks’ AHL Affliate, the San Jose Barracuda. November...
oilersnation.com

Questions for Quinn: Doing game day right

What is the ultimate game-day experience in Edmonton?. Let me start by saying, I don’t think there’s just one ultimate game-day experience; with the rink moving downtown and businesses opening around the area thanks to the efforts of incredible local entrepreneurs, there’s so many ways to do the game right.
Daily Herald

Fleury gets first shutout of Blackhawks career in win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 40 shots in his first shutout of the season and the Blackhawks blanked the Vancouver Canucks 1-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel scored the game's lone goal with a third-period tip-in, while Fleury earned his 68th career shutout and improved his recent record against Vancouver to 13-0-2.
CBS Sports

Rangers' Ryan Reaves: First two-assist game in over 700

Reaves dished out two assists to go with a team-high six hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders. Known primarily for his physical play, Reaves remarkably notched the first two-assist game of his career in his 701st NHL game. The veteran winger took a shot that resulted in a net-front scramble leading to Kevin Rooney's goal in the second period, then set Rooney up again in the third, this time with a nice move to the net coupled with a nifty backhand pass. After starting his Rangers tenure on a 13-game point drought, Reaves has three assists in his last two games.
FOX Sports

Canucks face the Bruins on 3-game losing streak

LINE: Bruins -239, Canucks +192; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver is looking to stop its three-game slide with a victory against Boston. The Bruins are 6-3-0 at home. Boston averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 30 total minutes.
WGN News

