Canucks' Quinn Hughes: First career four-assist game

Reaves dished out two assists to go with a team-high six hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Islanders. Known primarily for his physical play, Reaves remarkably notched the first two-assist game of his career in his 701st NHL game. The veteran winger took a shot that resulted in a net-front scramble leading to Kevin Rooney's goal in the second period, then set Rooney up again in the third, this time with a nice move to the net coupled with a nifty backhand pass. After starting his Rangers tenure on a 13-game point drought, Reaves has three assists in his last two games.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO