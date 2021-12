Roslovic scored two goals and added an assist in Monday's 7-4 win over the Sabres. The Jackets' newly assembled third line of Roslovic flanked by Max Domi and Gregory Hofmann was great in this one, combining for three goals and eight points. The tallies were also the first of the season for Roslovic, who has managed only two assists in his prior 14 games. With his slump hopefully busted and the 24-year-old flashing some chemistry with his new linemates, he could be putting himself back on the fantasy radar.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO