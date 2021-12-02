Rockin' around the Christmas tree: Rockefeller tree lit up

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Elf is one of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time, and now you can help Buddy the Elf save Christmas thanks to a unique immersive experience in Grapevine. From Gimbel’s Department Store, to Santa’s workshop, and even the Candy Cane Forest, all the iconic scenes from the Christmas classic can be found at “Mission Save Christmas- Featuring Elf” inside the Gaylord Texan Resort. Martha Neibling, director of marketing and public relations for the resort, says in each room of the exhibit guests walk through provides its own unique interactive experience. “Kids can do things like make their...

