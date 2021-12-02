ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Why digital agency Moxie Labs is recruiting international talent as business doubles

By Kennedy Rose
Philadelphia Business Journal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Moxie Labs has taken remote work to another level, hiring tech talent abroad as the Philadelphia digital design and marketing agency...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Philadelphia Business Journal

Viewpoint: How Philadelphia businesses can help create a diverse, equitable tech ecosystem

In 2017, two Black high school students met at Coded by Kids, a nonprofit that uses tech and innovation education to fight inequity. After a few years of learning coding, design and product management, they decided to take their skills to the next level. Now, during their senior years at the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel, these ambitious young men are looking for seed money to grow their startup, and they are confident they’ll secure it. So are we.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
Philadelphia Business Journal

Pitch session: Meet the Science Center's 2021 Launch Lane cohort of digital health startups

The startups in the University City Science Center’s Launch Lane accelerator represent the next phase of Greater Philadelphia’s digital health ambitions. PHL Inno recently sat down with the latest Launch Lane cohort to have them give us their three-minute pitches — laying out what they do, why they do it and what they’re looking to do next in 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia Business Journal

DENS FACILITY SERVICES JOINS FLAGSHIP FACILITY SERVICES

The acquisition, finalized mid-November 2021, aims to enrich DENS’ highly specialized Life Sciences service portfolio with Flagship Facility Services’ Integrated Facility Management expertise. DENS Facility Services (DENS) is headquartered in Greater Boston and is a leader in providing Life Sciences laboratory support and facility maintenance services to that burgeoning sector. “This addition is another step in Flagship Facility Services’ evolution. We know there is an urgent need in the expanding area of specialized R&D space and, together with DENS, we will now provide a broad range of facilities services to Life Sciences clients, whether they are in early-stage Research and Development or manufacturing for the market,” said Dave Pasek, President, and CEO of Flagship Facility Services. Joshua Philbrook, President of DENS, adds, “By coming together and leveraging our highly specialized laboratory support services along with Flagship’s integrated facilities management expertise, we now have the breadth and capabilities to serve any critical research, manufacturing, or laboratory space, not only in Greater Boston but on a national scale -all while maintaining the familial tradition of the service excellence that both companies are known for.” DENS Facility Services -- A Flagship Company will operate as a stand-alone entity whose service portfolio goes beyond traditional building-centric facilities management and now includes Staff Augmentation, Laboratory Support, Technical Services, and Integrated Life Sciences Facilities Management services. MEDIA CONTACT: Maria Madrigal, VP of Human Resources Flagship Facility Services 972.574.9702 Ext. 319 mmadrigal@flagshipinc.com ABOUT FLAGSHIP FACILITY SERVICES Flagship has over 6,000 employees dedicated to creating the best facility experience for customers. With operations in Facility Services, Integrated Facilities Management Culinary Services, and Aviation Services, Flagship offers Integrated Facilities Management and a multitude of la carte facilities services, including janitorial, engineering, culinary, and maintenance services, for large-scale organizations throughout the U.S. and Canada. ABOUT DENS FACILITY SERVICES Founded in 2004, DENS Facility Services is a locally owned and operated facility management firm specializing in Life Science maintenance and management including biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical facilities. Based in Somerville, Mass., DENS Facility Services has proudly earned its reputation of consistent, reliable, and quality facility services for some of the most premier industry clients in the Greater Boston/Cambridge Area.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Marketing Agency#Design#Project Management#Moxie Labs#O3 World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Philadelphia Business Journal

The big cut

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia

Comments / 0

Community Policy