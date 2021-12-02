Why digital agency Moxie Labs is recruiting international talent as business doubles

The acquisition, finalized mid-November 2021, aims to enrich DENS’ highly specialized Life Sciences service portfolio with Flagship Facility Services’ Integrated Facility Management expertise. DENS Facility Services (DENS) is headquartered in Greater Boston and is a leader in providing Life Sciences laboratory support and facility maintenance services to that burgeoning sector. “This addition is another step in Flagship Facility Services’ evolution. We know there is an urgent need in the expanding area of specialized R&D space and, together with DENS, we will now provide a broad range of facilities services to Life Sciences clients, whether they are in early-stage Research and Development or manufacturing for the market,” said Dave Pasek, President, and CEO of Flagship Facility Services. Joshua Philbrook, President of DENS, adds, “By coming together and leveraging our highly specialized laboratory support services along with Flagship’s integrated facilities management expertise, we now have the breadth and capabilities to serve any critical research, manufacturing, or laboratory space, not only in Greater Boston but on a national scale -all while maintaining the familial tradition of the service excellence that both companies are known for.” DENS Facility Services -- A Flagship Company will operate as a stand-alone entity whose service portfolio goes beyond traditional building-centric facilities management and now includes Staff Augmentation, Laboratory Support, Technical Services, and Integrated Life Sciences Facilities Management services. MEDIA CONTACT: Maria Madrigal, VP of Human Resources Flagship Facility Services 972.574.9702 Ext. 319 mmadrigal@flagshipinc.com ABOUT FLAGSHIP FACILITY SERVICES Flagship has over 6,000 employees dedicated to creating the best facility experience for customers. With operations in Facility Services, Integrated Facilities Management Culinary Services, and Aviation Services, Flagship offers Integrated Facilities Management and a multitude of la carte facilities services, including janitorial, engineering, culinary, and maintenance services, for large-scale organizations throughout the U.S. and Canada. ABOUT DENS FACILITY SERVICES Founded in 2004, DENS Facility Services is a locally owned and operated facility management firm specializing in Life Science maintenance and management including biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical facilities. Based in Somerville, Mass., DENS Facility Services has proudly earned its reputation of consistent, reliable, and quality facility services for some of the most premier industry clients in the Greater Boston/Cambridge Area.

