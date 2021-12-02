Monte Cassino sixth graders raise over $7,000 for Salvation Army Angel Tree

TULSA, Okla. — Monte Cassino sixth graders have raised over $7,000 for Salvation Army Angel Tree.

In September, 54 sixth graders at the a private Pk-8 Catholic school began their annual tradition of raising money through acts of service and odd jobs.

Students did what they could to raise the money — raking leaves, having bake sales and doing chores, for example. They were successful in their endeavors, raising $7,200 over the last two months.

This opportunity allowed students to learn how hard people work for money, according to Monte Cassino sixth grade teacher Kelly Wilson, as well as get some insight into personal finances.

“The hard work really pays off for them,” Wilson said.

On Tuesday, the students visited the Woodland Hills mall to be paired with their angels. Afterward, they took their money and shopped around south Tulsa for the perfect gifts to return to the Angel Tree.

“I think they’re all changed by this experience in a very positive way,” Wilson said. “It’s a humbling experience for them.”

Elizabeth, a sixth grader, said, “I was really blessed to have such a great experience shopping for the people in our community”

“We’re bringing joy to all of those kids that are less fortunate than us,” she contined.

