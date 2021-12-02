ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get out of the boat: Lady Cats embracing challenges under Sarten

By Jaydon Hart
SAN ANGELO– It’s a new era for Central girls’ basketball under new head coach Jordan Sarten.

The Lady Cats (5-5) are coming off their first playoff win in 23 years in last season and the program wants to see extended success in 2021.

Sarten is bringing a fresh approach to a group full of returners. Aside from preaching hard work and discipline, she has tasked her team with playing under the motto of “get out of the boat”. A biblical reference to Peter stepping out of the boat into the storm, while the other disciples were afraid.

It’s a mentality that starts with developing confidence and taking on the waves (obstacles) presented in any given season.

Hear what Sarten along with senior guard Deandra Allen and junior guard Jewels Perez had to say about the motto in the video above.

The Lady Cats are competing in the Katy Tournament starting December 2nd.

