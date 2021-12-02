ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Beshear on growing COVID cases

mayfield-messenger.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeshear urges vaccinations and masks as Kentucky reports more than 3,000 new cases....

www.mayfield-messenger.com

spectrumnews1.com

With COVID-19 escalating again, Beshear urges booster shots

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentuckians need to be aware of rising cases of COVID-19. “It’s not done with us,” he said. “We cannot be done with it.”. Kentucky reported 2,841 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Gov. Beshear says cases are escalating after the rate of new cases...
FRANKFORT, KY
wymt.com

Governor Andy Beshear announces 64 new deaths in latest COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 2,813 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Friday, bringing the case total to 794,816. 669 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 972 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 284 people remain in the ICU, with 156 on a ventilator.
FRANKFORT, KY
WOWK 13 News

Beshear gives first COVID-19 in Kentucky update after Thanksgiving

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass state at approximately 12:30 Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports 3,312 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 additional deaths since the state’s update yesterday evening, Wednesday, Dec. 1, bringing the state to a […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WUKY

Beshear outlines COVID-19 reccomendations for Thanksgiving

Adults in Kentucky now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots. Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman hold booster clinic at Capitol. UK HealthCare to open pediatric Covid-19 vaccine clinic. By UK HealthCare & Arlo Barnette • Nov 5, 2021. Ky. Gov., First Lady receive Covid booster. By Karyn Czar • Nov 4,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Beshear provides COVID update, guidance to stay safe as families gather for Thanksgiving holiday

Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday wished all Kentuckians a happy Thanksgiving and provided guidance on how to stay safe and protect loved ones during the holiday week. “Hospitalizations and requests for monoclonal antibody infusions are ticking up,” said Gov. Beshear. “We do not want to see that. We need to be really careful with Thanksgiving this week, as well as Christmas coming up. But unlike last year, there is an opportunity for this holiday season to be safe and pretty normal for you and your family if you follow the precautions you need to.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLWT 5

LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19 in Kentucky, omicron variant

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving the latest update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon. The governor is expected to provide an update on a variety of topics, including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the commonwealth, variants of concern, vaccinations and boosters. Watch live...
KENTUCKY STATE
Iowa Falls Times-Citizen

County COVID-19 infections grow for a third week

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Hardin County increased again over the last week, marking the third consecutive week of growing case numbers. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that Hardin County recorded 49 new cases of the disease during the week of Nov. 24-30, an increase from the 42 new cases reported the previous week. Since March 2020, there have been 2,892 cases of the disease in Hardin County, 2,696 reported recoveries and 53 deaths. That leaves 143 known active cases of the disease in Hardin County as of Tuesday this week, an increase from 116 last week.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
westkentuckystar.com

Beshear addresses Omicron variant

Governor Andy Beshear said there's reason for concern, but not panic, over the Omicron variant. Governor Beshear said the best way to protect yourself from the new variant is to get vaccinated. He added that Kentucky's COVID-19 cases are rising, with the state's positivity rate now above 8%. Over 60%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WUKY

Beshear urges COVID-19 vaccination as positivity rate edges over 9%

During Thursday’s Team Kentucky update, Governor Andy Beshear reported that 60% of all Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but infection numbers are beginning to rise again. Arlo Barnette reports. "We are in an escalation again, at the moment." The governor said although the Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bluegrass Live

Beshear: Focus may be on Omicron, but Delta variant causes new increase in Kentucky COVID-19 cases

While attention shifts to the new omicron variant, a familiar adversary is driving up coronavirus cases again in Kentucky, Gov Andy Beshear said Thursday. The delta variant — which inflicted considerable suffering in recent months — is responsible for the new upswing in COVID-19 cases, the governor said. Kentucky surpassed 3,000 new virus cases on Wednesday for the first time since the start of October, he said.
KENTUCKY STATE
Vindy.com

November sees Ohio cases grow

A surge in COVID-19 cases during the second half of November resulted in Ohio seeing an increase in cases reported that month compared to October. Overall, the 144,890 cases in November is the fifth-highest amount for a month since the March 2020 start of the pandemic. During the first 15...
OHIO STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

January Will Bring SNAP Benefits as High as its Pre-Pandemic Worth

On January 1, food benefits will return to pre-pandemic levels for hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi. In less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic expires, the Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that an additional benefit for COVID-19 recipients will continue next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mayfield-messenger.com

Paducah, McCracken mask policies return

McCracken, Paducah schools returning to universal masking. The decision was made because the county's COVID-19 incidence rate has been in the red zone for four days in a row.
PADUCAH, KY
mayfield-messenger.com

Local doctors discuss Omicron

Omicron, the latest covid variant is top of mind for Paducah doctors. Right now they have a lot of questions about the variant, and are working to find out how it will impact the Local 6 area.
PADUCAH, KY
The Independent

Missouri’s biggest newspaper calls for US senator Josh Hawley to be investigated over possible role in Capitol riot

The largest newspaper in Missouri has called for one of the state’s US senators to be promptly investigated by a congressional panel over his alleged role in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.More than 10 months after the Senate ethics committee said it was to probe the actions of Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Texas’s Ted Cruz for their alleged encouragement to supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020  election, there has been little outward sign of progress.Several times, however, both Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley have defended their actions that day, with the Missouri senator...
ADVOCACY

