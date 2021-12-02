ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Marcus Stroman is ALREADY RECRUITING for the Cubs

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little more fun for your evening before the darkness of the lockout sets in. OK, so you know by now that the Cubs have signed Marcus Stroman to a three-year deal. It happened...

FanSided

Cubs: 3 former players who could return to Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have money to spend, so will they spend it on some familiar faces?. As the postseason closed and the offseason began, the Chicago Cubs started with just three guaranteed contracts on the books.: OF Jason Heyward, SP Kyle Hendricks, and IF David Bote. They added a forth after claiming former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley on waivers and picking up his option for the 2022 season. With that, promoted President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer and newly-hired General Manager Carter Hawkins have plenty of holes to fill and reportedly the money to find fillers.
Just When I Thought I Was Out, Ken Rosenthal Pulls Me Back in

When the offseason began, the two teams most often connected to the elite free agent shortstop class were the Rangers and Tigers. And together, they’ve already signed three of the top five guys (Marcus Semien and Corey Seager to Texas, Javy Báez to Detroit). That leaves Carlos Correa and Trevor Story still without homes, with the most obvious landing spots melting away.
The Staten Island Advance

‘Let him be someone else’s problem’ -- Mets fans react after star pitcher blasts team’s front office

Marcus Stroman is no stranger to making noise on social media and he’s making the rounds on Twitter once more. The star free agent pitcher, who has spent parts of the past three years with the Mets (opted out in 2020), is making noise on the bird app (again). Stroman pitched to a 3.02 era over 179 innings in Queens last season and is expected to fetch a contract in the realm of $100M -- but it sounds like that contract won’t come from his previous employer.
Larry Brown Sports

Marcus Stroman likes tweet with ethnic slur

New York Mets fans used to complain about owner Steve Cohen tweeting too much, but Marcus Stroman seems to have surpassed him in that category. Stroman, who is a free agent, recently drew attention for throwing some shade at the Mets over Twitter. He’s publicly vented that he believes the Mets prefer other free agent pitchers over him.
bleachernation.com

Cubs Reportedly Among the Teams Interested in Free Agent Marcus Stroman

For all the focus on the more middle tier starting pitchers this offseason, it’s not actually new that the Chicago Cubs would be connected to a certain guy closer to the top of the market. After all, it was very early in the offseason that the Cubs were connected to Marcus Stroman, a pitcher they’ve had their eye on for years, and one of the best free agents on the market.
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Marcus Stroman drawing interest from Red Sox, Giants, Cubs, Angels, Mets

The free-agent starting pitching market has gotten off to a fast start, but there hasn’t yet been any movement among the top tier of arms. There’s surely robust interest in each of the class’ top starters, particularly given that the market for mid-tier options has already proved to be quite strong. Some clarity has emerged on the bidding for one of those top hurlers: right-hander Marcus Stroman.
FanSided

Pirates sign former Cubs pitcher to boost starting rotation

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed former division rival Jose Quintana in free agency in the exact sort of low-risk move they were built for. Quintana hasn’t exactly put up All-Star numbers of late, as his last season with a sub-4 ERA was 2017. Still, beggars can’t be choosers, and the Pirates finished last place in the NL Central for a reason.
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa agent reveals teams he’s heard from

Mark Berman, of Fox 26 Houston, got an inside scoop on who has reached out to Carlos Correa and his agent. According to Berman, Correa’s agent has heard from the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and the Atlanta Braves. It would make sense for...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Larry Brown Sports

Marcus Stroman throws some shade at Mets

Marcus Stroman would love to return to the New York Mets in 2022, but the team’s new front office doesn’t appear overly interested. Stroman, a free agent, started 33 games for the Mets this past season, compiling a record of 10-13 with a 3.02 ERA. He was easily their healthiest asset on the mound, but even he can read the writing on the wall.
bleachernation.com

Báez’s New Contract and Old Offer, Amaya’s Surgery, Frazier’s Hair, the Baseball, and Other Cubs Bullets

Busy, busy this morning, so apologies for the delayed Bullets. Lotta deals becoming official, lotta rumors still swirling, and a lotta worry about the CBA. • Today is Javy Báez’s 29th, and his birthday present is likely to be an officially finalized $140 million contract over the next six years. It’s a really strong deal, particularly when you consider the opt out after the second year and the partial no-trade rights, but it’s slightly less – together with his arbitration payouts the last two years – than what he would have made if he’d taken the Cubs’ reported eight-year, $168 million deal before the 2020 season. The point there is not to fisk Javy for doing the wrong thing. He still did really well, and depending on how much you value the opt-out and no-trade rights, he may actually have done better overall. Instead, I mention it to note that, with respect to at least one of the Cubs’ extension offers to a former member of the core, they were clearly at market level. And since the offer came two years before free agency – anything could’ve happened in those two years – there was even more risk in their offer at that time.
New York Post

Clint Frazier’s fiancée Kaylee models Cubs cap after his signing

When the Cubs begin their regular season next spring — assuming the MLB lockout has ended — Clint Frazier’s fiancée will be ready to go. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kaylee Gambadoro posted a photo of herself rocking a Cubs cap, days after her future husband agreed to a one-year deal with Chicago. The deal is worth $1.5 million with another $1 million in incentives, according to MLB Network.
New York Post

Marcus Stroman signs 3-year, $71M deal with Cubs as time with Mets is over

Marcus Stroman is leaving New York for the Windy City. The 30-year-old right-hander signed a three-year, $71 million contract with the Cubs that includes an opt out after the second season, according to ESPN. According to the report, he will make $25 million in 2022, $25 million in 2023 and $21 million in 2024, and the deal also includes $2 million escalators for 160 innings pitched in ‘22 and ‘23.
bleachernation.com

REPORT: Cubs in “Hot and Heavy Discussion” Right Now with Marcus Stroman (UPDATE)

Even as I wrote about him again this morning – short version is there are analytical reasons to believe he’ll age well – and even as I’ve been stumping for him as a Cubs free agent signing since the start of the offseason, I have to admit that the way things have played out have made it difficult to believe the Cubs would actually be going seriously after Marcus Stroman.
The Spun

Details Emerge From Marcus Stroman’s Cubs Contract

The Chicago Cubs made a massive free-agent move this evening, signing star pitcher Marcus Stroman. Earlier this evening, the only information the MLB world had on the free-agency signing was provided by Stroman himself. But now, some details regarding his contract with Chicago are beginning to emerge. According to ESPN...
theScore

Report: Cubs agree to 2-year, $13M deal with Gomes

The Chicago Cubs added to their catching depth on Tuesday by agreeing to a two-year, $13-million deal with veteran backstop Yan Gomes, sources told Sports Grid's Craig Mish. The deal also includes a third-year option worth $6 million and $1 million in performance bonuses each year based on games started, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
