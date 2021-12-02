Marcus Stroman is ALREADY RECRUITING for the Cubs

Busy, busy this morning, so apologies for the delayed Bullets. Lotta deals becoming official, lotta rumors still swirling, and a lotta worry about the CBA. • Today is Javy Báez’s 29th, and his birthday present is likely to be an officially finalized $140 million contract over the next six years. It’s a really strong deal, particularly when you consider the opt out after the second year and the partial no-trade rights, but it’s slightly less – together with his arbitration payouts the last two years – than what he would have made if he’d taken the Cubs’ reported eight-year, $168 million deal before the 2020 season. The point there is not to fisk Javy for doing the wrong thing. He still did really well, and depending on how much you value the opt-out and no-trade rights, he may actually have done better overall. Instead, I mention it to note that, with respect to at least one of the Cubs’ extension offers to a former member of the core, they were clearly at market level. And since the offer came two years before free agency – anything could’ve happened in those two years – there was even more risk in their offer at that time.

