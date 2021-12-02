ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should the Eagles Even Bother Pushing for a Playoff Spot?

In typical Philadelphia Eagles fashion, with all of the momentum in the world and facing a bad and banged up New York Giants team, they laid an egg in a brutal 13-7 loss. The defense as a whole played well, allowing no points off of four Eagles turnovers and only thirteen...

