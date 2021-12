The NHL season is only about a quarter of the way finished, but it feels like Evander Kane has been away from the San Jose Sharks for decades. Now, the embattled winger is about to come off of a 21-game suspension for violating the league's COVID-19 safety protocols. But it still isn't clear when -- or if -- Kane will rejoin the team as head coach Bob Boughner gets the team ready to wrap up a homestand ahead of a five-game road trip that starts this Sunday in Chicago.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO