ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Lane closures in effect until 2022 for Peoria Bridge construction

By Dana Nickel, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1sFK_0dBnHi8X00
(FOX23 News/Staff)

TULSA, Okla. — On Monday, Nov. 29, Peoria Avenue was completely closed at the bridge over Crow Creek at East 32nd Street in preparation for the bridge’s replacement.

This portion of Peoria Avenue will remain closed until summer 2022 when the construction is completed.

The City of Tulsa recommended that the best alternative routes for travel between 31st and 41st Streets are Riverside Drive and Lewis Avenue.

Tri-Star Construction was contacted for this $2,257,558 project by the Improve Our Tulsa sales tax, according to a statement from the City of Tulsa.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Early morning fire destroys Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating what sparked an early morning fire that destroyed a home in Tulsa. The fire began around 4:30 a.m., at a home on 69th West Avenue. Crews on the scene said no one was inside at the time. It’s not clear if weather played a...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Catoosa pursuit ends in Tulsa, driver arrested

TULSA, Okla. — A man was taken into custody after going on a multi-city pursuit early Sunday, police said. Catoosa police tried to pull over a driver in a Dodge Charger after the car was reported stolen near the Hard Rock Casino but the driver refused to stop, Catoosa police said.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
48K+
Followers
81K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy