Lane closures in effect until 2022 for Peoria Bridge construction

TULSA, Okla. — On Monday, Nov. 29, Peoria Avenue was completely closed at the bridge over Crow Creek at East 32nd Street in preparation for the bridge’s replacement.

This portion of Peoria Avenue will remain closed until summer 2022 when the construction is completed.

The City of Tulsa recommended that the best alternative routes for travel between 31st and 41st Streets are Riverside Drive and Lewis Avenue.

Tri-Star Construction was contacted for this $2,257,558 project by the Improve Our Tulsa sales tax, according to a statement from the City of Tulsa.

