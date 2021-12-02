ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buttonwillow, CA

At least 1 dead in crash near Buttonwillow

By Marisel Maldonado
 4 days ago

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) —At least one person has died in a crash near Buttonwillow on Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 6:52 p.m. on Snow Road and Mayer Avenue, just south of 7th Standard Road.

This story will be updated as we learn more information .

KGET

1 dead in crash along Highway 99 north of Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died following a crash Friday night along Highway 99 near Lerdo Highway. The collision was reported in southbound lanes of Highway 99 just sound of Lerdo Highway at around 8:30 p.m. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, a driver of Nissan pickup truck crashed into a parked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Third person identified in triple-fatal Weedpatch Highway crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office has identified the third person killed in an alleged drunken driving crash last week on Weedpatch Highway. Jesus Omar Buelna Alvarado, 37, of Bakersfield died at the scene of the Nov. 26 crash at Weedpatch Highway and Smith Road, coroner’s officials said Friday. Alfonso Arbaca Gaspar, 58, of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
