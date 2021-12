NEW PROVIDENCE, Bahamas — The talk of the PGA Tour these days is the other tours. There’s Greg Norman’s LIV Golf Investments, which is pumping $200 million into the Asian Tour and made a splash by announcing they’ve enticed a few dozen of the world’s best to play a tournament in Saudi Arabia. There’s also the Premier Golf League, which hopes to incorporate an F1-like team aspect into the top level of professional golf. Opinions on the matter are varied. There are those, like Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler, who have made eye-raising comments that suggest they’re open to the challengers. There are others, like Tiger Woods, who’ve thrown their full support behind the PGA Tour.

GOLF ・ 4 DAYS AGO