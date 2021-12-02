ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

By Lauren Wallace
 4 days ago

We had a warm and dry first day...

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: A Warmer, More Humid Sunday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s going to be a warmer and more humid Sunday afternoon with highs getting into the lower 80s. The showers from early Sunday morning have come to an end for the afternoon and the rest of Sunday. Showers quickly return for early Monday morning mainly over the Keys. Then the wind flow shifts form the southeast to the southwest. This will push the showers towards the cities in Miami-Dade and Broward. Sunday highs. (CBS4) South Florida will have afternoon showers and muggy conditions for Monday with high temperatures in the low 80s. Showers on Monday. (CBS4) A drier day is in store for Tuesday, but it will be very humid and warm with the flow remaining out of the southwest. That humidity will make it feel uncomfortable as highs are expected to heat up near the mid-80s. In fact, temperatures this week will be getting close to record highs for the month of December. Temperature highs for the next six days. (CBS4) This humid and unseasonably warm pattern continues through at least Friday with high temperatures in the mid-80s and lows in the 70s.
El Paso News

Cool Front Monday; Then Back to the 70s; Cold Front, Rain Friday & Saturday; Freeze Sunday Morning — Your 9-Day Forecast

Is there anything worse than placing all your large, sometimes inflatable Christmas decorations (picture below) in the yard only to be hit by a powerful cold front with strong winds? That’s exactly what will happen on Friday and Saturday, so it’s important to make sure all the decorations are secure. We will have a chance of rain showers Friday and Saturday. The skies will then clear for a freezing Sunday morning. Here’s your forecast…
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Monday Brings Wind, Blast Of Cold Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain will end with strong winds for the Chicago area on Monday, bringing a blast of cold air. As the rain ends Sunday night, low temperatures will reach 28 degrees. Monday will be windy with a few flurries. A wind advisory is in place for most of the area from 2 a.m. until noon. Colder temperatures will arrive Monday night and continue into Tuesday but won’t last long. Temperatures will ride back into the 40s by the end of the week.
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Milder Monday with a few showers; turning colder Tuesday; wintry potential Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Tonight, a warm front passes over our region and this will keep temperatures from falling much more overnight. It will also boost our highs on Monday back into the 60s — even upper 60s for locales east of the Parkway. This will make for a warmer Monday ahead of a cold front that will cause our temperatures to take a big tumble behind it.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Wind Advisory In Effect; Temperature Drop Monday

CHCIAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping. A Wind Advisory in effect for much of the area through noon Monday as gusts top 45 to 50 mph. It will be a very windy day with colder temperatures. Wind ADVISORY in effect until noon. Wind gusts may top 45 to 50 mph. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/QDA53bNmtA — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 6, 2021 Monday’s temperatures start in the 30s with temperatures dropping to the teens and 20s by the evening. Things stay on the colder side through Tuesday. Highs reach the 20s with light snow or flurries possible in the afternoon and continues into night. Gradually warming up through the end of the week.
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Colder conditions to return to the region, midweek wintry potential possible

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Southwest Virginia will be on a temperature rollercoaster for the week ahead. Many locations will start Monday with morning temperatures in the 40s. Skies will generally be mostly cloudy as a cold front prepares to sweep through. Despite the clouds, temperatures will run warmer than average for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside can expect high temperatures ranging from the middle 60s and into the lower 70s. Winds will pick up at times, too.
