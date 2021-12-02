FNF 30 years of nostalgia presented by Delgado Community College: Jay Roth

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The WGNO Friday Night Football’s 30 years of nostalgia, presented by Delgado Community College, education that works, features legendary Catholic League coach Jay Roth.

Jay Roth stopped coaching football as the winningest coach in the history of the New Orleans Catholic League.

He won two state football titles, reached four finals, and five semifinals.

