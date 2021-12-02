ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FNF 30 years of nostalgia presented by Delgado Community College: Jay Roth

By Richie Mills
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48pvXM_0dBnHC5P00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The WGNO Friday Night Football’s 30 years of nostalgia, presented by Delgado Community College, education that works, features legendary Catholic League coach Jay Roth.

Jay Roth stopped coaching football as the winningest coach in the history of the New Orleans Catholic League.

He won two state football titles, reached four finals, and five semifinals.

No. 20 UL-Lafayette tops App St. 24-16 for Sun Belt title

Levi Lewis scored on a career-high 56-yard run and passed for another touchdown, and No. 20 Louisiana-Lafayette capped off soon-to-be Florida coach Billy Napier's time with the Ragin' Cajuns by defeating Appalachian State 24-16 on Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.
LAFAYETTE, LA
