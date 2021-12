Your Hornets swim team fall to Park Tudor last Tuesday night. Senior Daniel Soto is your swimmer of the meet against the Park Tudor Panthers. Daniel had integral roles this meet, finishing 1st in his individual 100 yard freestyle event with a final time of 1:04.93, gaining 6 points for the Hornets. Daniel also gained 2nd in the 100 yard breaststroke, with a final time of 1:38.02, gaining 4 points for the Hornets. Daniel also played a part in the 200 Medley and Freestyle relays, which both earned 2nd place and 8 total points for the boys team. Way to go Daniel! Join us tomorrow night, at home, as we face the Southport Cardinals. GO Hornets!

MARION COUNTY, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO