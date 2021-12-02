Justin Fields limited, 8 Bears players sit out Wednesday's practice

The Chicago Bears prepare for the Arizona Cardinals to face them this weekend in Week 13 and they released their first injury report of the week.

They are banged up despite having a mini-bye after playing on Thanksgiving. In all, 10 players were listed and eight did not participate.

The details of their first injury report of the week are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

Previous shows:

and

Did not participate

DE Mario Edwards (ribs), WR Marquise Goodwin (foot, ribs), DT Akiem Hicks (ankle), LB Sam Kamara (concussion), TE Cole Kmet (groin), WR Allen Robinson (hamstring), LB Roquan Smith (hamstring), RB Damien Williams (calf)

This is a lengthy list and it includes significant players. Hicks is a game wrecker in the interior. Smith is their best defensive player. Robinson is one of the best receivers in the game and has missed the last three games. Kmet is a solid receiving option.

Bears coach Matt Nagy isn’t sure if Smith will need to go on injured reserve but doesn’t think so. He exited the game last week in the second quarter and did not return.

Williams hasn’t played since Week 8.

We will see how things play out with this group as the week progresses. How many will be limited or upgraded Thursday? That we have watch.

Limited participation

QB Justin Fields (ribs)

The question is whether this is limited the way Kyler Murray was limited or if he is taking actual practice reps. Head coach Matt Nagy would not go into details.

Full participation

S Tashaun Gipson (chest)

Gipson should be good to go on Sunday.