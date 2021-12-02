ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Justin Fields limited, 8 Bears players sit out Wednesday's practice

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cEaBA_0dBnGsOg00

The Chicago Bears prepare for the Arizona Cardinals to face them this weekend in Week 13 and they released their first injury report of the week.

They are banged up despite having a mini-bye after playing on Thanksgiving. In all, 10 players were listed and eight did not participate.

The details of their first injury report of the week are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

Previous shows:

and

Did not participate

DE Mario Edwards (ribs), WR Marquise Goodwin (foot, ribs), DT Akiem Hicks (ankle), LB Sam Kamara (concussion), TE Cole Kmet (groin), WR Allen Robinson (hamstring), LB Roquan Smith (hamstring), RB Damien Williams (calf)

This is a lengthy list and it includes significant players. Hicks is a game wrecker in the interior. Smith is their best defensive player. Robinson is one of the best receivers in the game and has missed the last three games. Kmet is a solid receiving option.

Bears coach Matt Nagy isn’t sure if Smith will need to go on injured reserve but doesn’t think so. He exited the game last week in the second quarter and did not return.

Williams hasn’t played since Week 8.

We will see how things play out with this group as the week progresses. How many will be limited or upgraded Thursday? That we have watch.

Limited participation

QB Justin Fields (ribs)

The question is whether this is limited the way Kyler Murray was limited or if he is taking actual practice reps. Head coach Matt Nagy would not go into details.

Full participation

S Tashaun Gipson (chest)

Gipson should be good to go on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Reportedly Turned Down Notable Job Offer

Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson reportedly could have retired and rode off into the sunset – and onto a notable TV show – at the start of the 2021 season. NFL.com reports that Peterson, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, had an offer to appear on a notable TV show.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Williams
Person
Mario Edwards
Person
Akiem Hicks
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
Fox News

Ex-NFL player tees off on Lions' Jared Goff, says he and Colin Kaepernick could play better

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a tie on Sunday and prompted questions about the future of Jared Goff as the starting quarterback for the NFC North squad. Goff failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight game and it was the fifth game this season he failed to throw one. On Sunday, he finished 14-for-25 with 114 passing yards and was sacked four times.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Concussion#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Cards Wire#Spotify#De Mario Edwards#Wr#Kmet
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ opinion on Jalen Hurts has reportedly changed

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFL
AOL Corp

Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be in danger of missing Sunday’s game

The Baltimore Ravens were without quarterback Lamar Jackson in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday as the former MVP sat out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. This marked the third time this season that Jackson had missed practice time due to an illness. Although it certainly didn’t hurt his team the previous two times as the Ravens went on to win both games.
NFL
New York Post

Travis Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole wrap up bye week with Eagles date

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs may have this Sunday off, but the tight end still made his weekend about football. Kelce and girlfriend Kayla Nicole attended Sunday’s Eagles game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where they got to watch his older brother, center Jason Kelce, in action.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Terrible Throw By Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral

Baker Mayfield came into today’s must-win game against the Detroit Lions nursing several injuries, including a bruised heel and torn labrum in his left shoulder. Mayfield is admittedly playing through a lot of pain, but it was Cleveland Browns fans who were hurting watching him throw a brutal early interception.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Are Reportedly Signing A Notable Quarterback

With Kyler Murray still nursing an ankle injury, the Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another quarterback to their active roster. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Arizona is signing Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad. McSorley joins Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as quarterbacks on the Cardinals’ roster.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Dabo Swinney News

There have been several notable college football coaches making the jump to the National Football League in recent seasons, including Urban Meyer and Matt Rhule. Probably not, but speculation is certainly going to swirl following Sunday afternoon’s news. Swinney is apparently a guest of Raiders owner Mark Davis at Sunday’s game.
NFL
The Spun

Giants Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jalen Hurts

The New York Giants topped the Philadelphia Eagles, 13-7, on Sunday afternoon. New York’s defense stifled Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. The Giants slowed down Hurts, who had been playing at a high level in recent weeks. Hurts finished the game with just 129 yards, no touchdowns and three...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy