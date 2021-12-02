ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fewer snow days for Prince William County students?

By Jared Foretek
WTOP
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Snow days could soon be a thing of the past in Prince William County. The county’s public school system is considering a change that would reclassify many snow...

