Fewer snow days for Prince William County students?

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Public Schools sent a letter to families stating classes will start later on Mondays during the spring 2022 semester. They cite ongoing staffing issues. (credit: CBS) Students in grades K-12 will start an hour later on Mondays in order to give teachers more time to plan. Every other school day will start regularly, and all school days will end at the same time. Preschool, ACTION Zone Schools and Pickens Technical College are exempt. Preschool and ACTION Zone students who ride the bus will be picked up at their normal times. “Many teachers have expressed concerns about lack of planning time because they have been providing additional coverage for classrooms to address the substitute shortage. We need to be as proactive as possible in addressing these challenges,” said Superintendent Rico Munn in the letter. Last month, multiple school districts across the state canceled classes for a day due to lack of available staffing.

AURORA, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO