How Bitcoin Can Save Everyones' Retirement

cryptonews.com
 4 days ago

In this short clip, Anthony Pompliano, host of the Best Business Show,...

cryptonews.com

Whales Suddenly Move $320,000,000 in Bitcoin to a Single Destination – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Headed

Crypto whales just moved over 5,800 Bitcoin (BTC) worth more than $327 million into a single destination, according to a whale-surveilling platform. Whale Alert tells its 1.8 million followers in a series of tweets that in the last 24 hours crypto whales are relocating thousands of BTC amid a correction that saw Bitcoin tumble to a new 30-day low of $52,416.
4 Unstoppable Cryptos That Have Left Bitcoin in the Dust

Seventy-nine of the top 100 cryptos by market cap outperformed Bitcoin in 2021, here are a few of them. Bitcoin is up over 70,000,000% since it launched in 2009, but its price has only increased 100% this year. Axie Infinity, Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano all posted better returns in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Shows 'Overwhelming' Institutionalization After ‘Significant Deleveraging’

The crypto market continued lower on Monday after a weekend sell-off that was described as a “significant deleveraging event.” Despite the event now being behind us, however, some traders continued to worry about the potential for an extended market correction. At 11:14 UTC, the total crypto market capitalization had fallen...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Who Controls Bitcoin?

Jimmy Song and Stephan Livera discuss the question, "Who Controls Bitcoin?" They dive into the difference between Bitcoin and "crypto", and the importance of Bitcoin as the world's only decentralized money. Filmed at the Olso Freedom Forum 2021 which took place on October 3-4, 2021.
MARKETS
investing.com

Gold, Bitcoin or DeFi: How can investors hedge against inflation?

Bitcoin (BTC) was created in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis and planned to solve the problems created by loose monetary policies. The cryptocurrency’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, said in late 2008 that the cryptocurrency’s supply increases “by a planned amount” that “does not necessarily result in inflation.”. The cryptocurrency’s...
BUSINESS
cryptonews.com

Should SafeMoon Be Scared? HUH Token Releases Whitepaper

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. SafeMoon is a meme cryptocurrency that launched in March 2021. SafeMoon is a newbie to the cryptocurrency market, noted for its significant volatility, ten per cent transaction fees, and social media buzz. SafeMoon, like other well-known cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchain's Ether, is built on distributed ledger technology and was launched in March 2021 on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain. The crypto’s value rocketed and made some lucky holders crypto millionaires.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Ethereum Proposals, DeFi Hacks, Name Changes and 20 Crypto Jokes

In the cryptoweek behind us: as the Bitcoin mining difficulty broke its longest gain streak since 2018, Vitalik Buterin proposed a new EIP to tackle Ethereum’s sky-high gas fees, an Ethereum developer called for the community to help testing the Merge, and many claimed that the ethereum/bitcoin chart looked primed for a sharp move higher, but some were betting on an opposite outcome. The first atomic swap between monero and ethereum occurred on L2 solution Arbitrum, and Binance resumed DOGE withdrawals stating that 'no shade was intended'. Also, Binance boss CZ is reportedly the richest ethnic Chinese person alive. Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht launched his NFT auction. Around USD 31m was stolen from DeFi platform MonoX, and over USD 100m from Badger DAO.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Will Save You From Going Broke: Jack Mallers

In this video, Anthony Pompliano of The Best Business Show, interviews Jack Mallers, CEO of Strike, as he explains how bitcoin can save people from going broke during economic turmoil. The video was originally live-streamed on November 26, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Money, Macro, Metaverse and Crypto with Raoul Pal

In this video, James, founder of InvestAnswers, interviews Raoul Pal, CEO of Real Vision. They talk about the current state of macroeconomics, money, crypto, and the metaverse. The episode premiered on November 30, 2021.
MARKETS

