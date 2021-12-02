How Bitcoin Can Save Everyones' Retirement

In the cryptoweek behind us: as the Bitcoin mining difficulty broke its longest gain streak since 2018, Vitalik Buterin proposed a new EIP to tackle Ethereum’s sky-high gas fees, an Ethereum developer called for the community to help testing the Merge, and many claimed that the ethereum/bitcoin chart looked primed for a sharp move higher, but some were betting on an opposite outcome. The first atomic swap between monero and ethereum occurred on L2 solution Arbitrum, and Binance resumed DOGE withdrawals stating that 'no shade was intended'. Also, Binance boss CZ is reportedly the richest ethnic Chinese person alive. Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht launched his NFT auction. Around USD 31m was stolen from DeFi platform MonoX, and over USD 100m from Badger DAO.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO