ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Mother of Navy murder-suicide victim says couple was troubled by domestic violence

By Chris Horne
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bTGrq_0dBnGMam00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The mother of a U.S. Navy E-3 who was killed by her husband Saturday just before he took his own life says the couple had a history of domestic violence, but even those closest to her daughter had little indication.

Candice Acampora says her daughter, the middle child of nine, was a quick study and on the rise in the Navy.
But her promising future would never be fulfilled because of a volatile marriage.

Aniece Gonzalez, 20, was shot and killed as she was driving her husband back from McDonald’s northbound on George Washington Highway near Canal Drive. Collin Smith-Aiken, 22, then shot at another vehicle and the driver survived minor injuries. As Chesapeake police closed in, Smith-Aiken turned the gun on himself and died a few hours later at the hospital.

Acampora got a knock on the door of her California home Sunday morning.

“Just like in the movies, there were two gentlemen in uniform at the door with their hats on, and they pulled their hats down and I just fell to the floor, and I just knew at that point. [When they come to your house] it’s always bad news, and I lost it.”

“She hid it so very well,” said Acampora about her daughter’s troubled marriage that lasted less than 13 months. The couple met in Navy A-School in Pensacola, Florida.

Acampora found out about the danger surrounding her daughter just a few days before her death. Gonzales and Smith-Aiken shared a Portsmouth apartment with Aniece’s sister. Acampora says Aiken-Smith got angry with Gonzalez Thanksgiving evening.

Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in apparent domestic-related shooting in Chesapeake

“He broke her phone and threw her around a little and broke the TV, and my husband’s first thing was, ‘Well, did you call the police?'” she said.

But Gonzalez did not contact the police. Not then, and not in the past.

“She told me more details that he had pulled a gun on her before. On Friday, she sent me two pictures, one of which was back-dated in August, where he had given her a black eye. She was really good at makeup and I never noticed this,” she said.

Gonzalez kicked her husband out of the apartment with his belongings on Friday. Her parents convinced her to report the abuse to her commanding officer on the USS Kearsarge Saturday evening. Later that night, Smith-Aiken called and said he was cold and hungry and wanted McDonald’s.

They had just bought the food and were returning to Portsmouth on George Washington Highway when Smith Aiken turned from the passenger seat and shot his wife in the side of the head.

“She didn’t even see it coming because I know if she thought her life was in danger she wouldn’t have gotten in the car. She was still so trusting,” Acampora said.

Her mother says Gonzalez’s death was the culmination of a violent streak that simmered just below the surface. Acampora advises women in abusive relationships to trust their gut and speak out.

“You need to respect yourself, to love yourself and not be afraid to tell somebody.”

Aniece Gonzalez will be buried with military honors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Leaders call for change after 3 killed, 3 wounded in Elizabeth City shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Community activists gathered in Elizabeth City on Saturday afternoon following a deadly shooting that killed three people and wounded three others. Allura Pledger was just 3-years-old when she was shot on Perry Street Thursday night along with her mother 39-year-old De’Shay Berry and 18-year-old Jaquan White. Police tell 10 On […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WNCT

Shots fired in carjacking attempt at NC State University

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A man attempting to rob North Carolina State University students early Sunday morning fired multiple shots as they fled the scene, according to a campus safety alert. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports it happened just after 3:20 a.m. in the parking lot of the Avent Ferry Complex. Police said a man […]
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
George Washington, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
WNCT

Woman charged in Buncombe Co. shooting death

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Buncombe County. Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence on Morgan Cove Road in Candler shortly before midnight Thursday. Deputies found a victim there, who had died from a gunshot wound. The victim has been […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Raleigh Police K9 wins national challenge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh Police Department K9 named Peppers came out on top in the United States Police Canine Association, Inc. Detection Dog Challenge. Peppers won the Explosive Detection Dog division out of 10 canines. She was also named the Overall Top Detection dog out of 20 canines. “We are so proud of […]
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
WNCT

Edward Shames, last ‘Band of Brothers’ officer, laid to rest in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — 99-year-old Edward Shames, a World War II veteran, and the last surviving officer of “Easy Company” was laid to rest Sunday morning. Shames’ family and friends paid their respects at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. He died peacefully at his home Friday. His grandson Aaron remembers him for his loving heart […]
NORFOLK, VA
WNCT

Parents captured after son charged in deadly Michigan high school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The parents of a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, officials said. James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in a commercial building in Detroit that housed artwork, Detroit Police Chief […]
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Domestic Violence#Murder#Navy#Shooting#Mcdonald
WNCT

Rocky Mount man arrested for buying, selling guns to felons

GREENVILLE, N.C.- A Rocky Mount man was arrested Thursday on charges of selling firearms to felons and making false statements to federally licensed firearms dealers to purchase the firearms. According to court documents, Kyristepher Wilford, 24, allegedly purchased firearms and then sold the firearms to convicted felons.  Wilford also allegedly made false statements on the […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

1 dead after a shed collapses in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A person has died after a shed he was moving fell on top of the individual east of Goldsboro. WNCN reports that Wayne County officials said the incident was reported in a neighborhood near Elroy township at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities said that Alex Economy, 64, died in the incident. A neighbor […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Man charged with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping in death of Greensboro man found dead on College Road, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested in connection to a man found shot to death in Greensboro. On Thursday, police arrested Tyrik Griffin Terrell in the shooting death of Taha Abdalla Babeker. Terrell was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a firearm, and second-degree kidnapping. On Monday, officers received […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Fayetteville Police captain returns after training in Israel

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Capt. Christopher Joyce of the Fayetteville Police Department participated in a two-week public safety leadership training in Israel with that country’s top police. Joyce was one of 16 senior law enforcement officials who took part in the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange’s (GILEE) 28th annual peer-to-peer executive training program, a Fayetteville […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy