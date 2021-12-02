ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Movie Trailer: OWN’s ‘A Sisterly Christmas’ [Starring Deborah Joy Winans, Lisa Michelle Cornelius]

By Rashad
thatgrapejuice.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWN expands its annual ‘OWN for the Holidays’ to include even more heartwarming movies designed to ‘celebrate and honor the deeper meaning of the season —...

thatgrapejuice.net

Comments / 0

Related
WTVF

Sisters Star in Hallmark Movies!

Actresses Kimberly Williams Paisley and her real-life sister Ashley Williams talked about their roles as sisters in two new Hallmark Original Movies. “Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday” airs Sunday, December 5 and “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City” airs Sunday, December 12 on the Hallmark Channel. Check your local listings for times. For more information visit www.hallmarkchannel.com.
MOVIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Kelly Rowland’s ‘Merry Liddle Christmas Baby’ A Ratings Winner For Lifetime

The third installment of Lifetime’s ‘Merry Liddle Christmas’ film franchise, ‘Merry Liddle Christmas Baby’ (starring and executive produced by GRAMMY-winning singer Kelly Rowland), aired Saturday night (November 27). And if the viewership figures are anything to judge by, the Liddles have garnered quite the dedicated audience since first arriving on...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Joy
Person
Deborah Joy Winans
The Hollywood Reporter

Freddie Prinze Jr. Talks Starring Role in Netflix Holiday Film, How His Daughter Inspired Thirst for Acting

Don’t call it a comeback, because Freddie Prinze Jr. has been here for years. However, there’s something new on his resume that hasn’t been there since the aughts. Last month, Netflix confirmed that Prinze Jr. would star opposite Aimee Garcia for director Gabriela Tagliavini in an as-yet-untitled project, marking his return to a top billed acting role, and in a holiday romantic comedy at that. When news broke, fans went wild because it had been years since Prinze Jr. signed on for such a starry role after building an impressive resume early in his career with I Know What You Did...
MOVIES
easyreadernews.com

“Red Stone” – A sinker [MOVIE REVIEW]

Written and directed by Derek Presley, whose name will not be kept secret because he’s not innocent, “Red Stone” is the kind of film that relies on two name actors to carry across a cliched premise. Motley Adams, a perennial teen screw-up, witnesses the murder of his older brother, a...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Dwayne Johnson and Keanu Reeves' DC movie

The first trailer for the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets has finally been released, and it's the news we never knew we needed. The new animated feature has a star-studded cast, which includes The Office US's John Krasinski as Superman, Red Notice's Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog, and Jumanji's Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-hound.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gift
Best Life

Tina Yothers Played Jennifer on "Family Ties." See Her Now at 48.

Anyone who watched Family Ties during its seven-season run in the 1980s will remember the four kids of the Keaton family. Young Republican brother Alex was played by Michael J. Fox. Fashion-loving teen Mallory was portrayed by Justine Bateman. The role of youngest sibling Andy—a new addition in season 3—went to Brian Bonsall. And then there was sister Jennifer, who loved sports and who actually shared her parents' liberal political opinions, unlike her siblings. Jennifer was played by Tina Yothers, who started Family Ties as a nine-year-old and is now 48.
TV SERIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Christmas Movies of All Time

What if Christmas was funny? Or scary? Or cooky? Holiday movies ask these basic questions without diving much deeper. Some films never had a shot at being good while others seemingly had interesting ideas but very poor execution. Many were rated poorly with critics and audiences but still did well at the box office. People […]
MOVIES
959theriver.com

Netflix’s Top 10 Shows and Movies of All Time

And the list is out. The Netlix Top 10 Shows and Movies of all Time…how many have you seen?. NETFLIX has released a list of its most popular TV shows and movies of all time by the amount of hours they were viewed. Here are their top shows:. 1. “Squid...
TV SHOWS
Power 93.7 WBLK

America’s #1 Christmas Movie Has Own Museum in Upstate NY

PUT THIS ON THE TOP OF YOUR CHRISTMAS BUCKET LIST! There is an incredible little museum that will be the star on top of your Christmas tree if you visit it this season. "It's a Wonderful Life" is considered by film experts to be the #1 Christmas movie of all time. It came out in 1946, starred Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed, and perhaps the greatest collection of movie character actors of all time.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Summer Walker – ‘I Want to Come Home for Christmas’ [Marvin Gaye Cover]

After previously getting her fans in the holiday spirit with her take on ‘Santa Baby’ (found aboard the holiday compilation project ‘Home for the Holidays’), singer-songwriter Summer Walker is ringing in the winter with a stunning rendition of Marvin Gaye‘s classic, ‘I Want to Come Home for Christmas.’. Released as...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Little Mermaid,’ ‘Aladdin’ Filmmakers Tackling DC Comic ‘Metal Men’ for Warner Animation (Exclusive)

Animation legends Ron Clements and John Musker, the acclaimed team that spent decades at Disney making movies such as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and The Princess and the Frog, are heading to DC. The duo have teamed up with Celeste Ballard, a writer who worked on Space Jam: A New Legacy, to tackle animated feature The Metal Men. Warner Animation Group is the home of the project, which is based on the longtime DC property. Clements and Musker are producing and have written the treatment for the film, which they are eyeing to direct. Craig Peck is executive producing. Allison Abbate, the former...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Kirk Franklin Reveals Relationship With Son Is Still Strained After Explosive Phone Audio Leak

‘I’m the daddy that will love and I’m the daddy that will break your neck.’. Sincere but loving words imparted by Kirk Franklin on ‘The Real’ recently as he addressed the status of his relationship with his oldest son, Kerrion Franklin, months after the latter leaked explosive phone audio exhibiting Gospel legend making profanity-laden threats of physical harm.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy