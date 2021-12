The University of La Verne men's basketball team (1-5; 0-1) lost their SCIAC opener on Wednesday against the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Stags (4-1; 1-0) 81-58. Paul Antonis was the leading scorer for the Leos with 13 points on 5-9 shooting, including 2-3 from beyond the arc. Antonis currently ranks fourth in SCIAC with an average of 17 points per game this season, and his 48.3% shooting from three puts him in sixth on the conference leader board.

