What the Tech: Gifts for Dad

texomashomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost everyone loves tech gadgets these days, but dads are the original tech-lovers. Dads have been fawning over gadgets for as long as I can remember. So if you’re looking for a gift idea for. your pop, you cannot go wrong with something that either plugs into electricity or...

www.texomashomepage.com

The Verge

The Verge’s 2021 holiday gift guide for dads

It’s not an easy task to do holiday shopping for the people who you’re closest to, especially for the dad in your life. Not all dads are the same, mind you, but they can be tough to please in the gift department because they might already buy themselves everything they want, thus keeping a clean slate of a wishlist at all times. Or, maybe they’re tough because what they find enjoyment in is really niche, and you fear that you won’t get them something they’ll actually enjoy. No one wants that.
RECIPES
SFGate

Save 40% on the Samsung Jet 60 Fit Cordless Vacuum at Walmart

Whether it’s having to plug a short cord into different outlets or a heavy design that makes lugging a pain, vacuum cleaners aren't always super maneuverable. This is where cordless vacuum cleaners shine: They’re lightweight, they’re easy to move around, and a lot are also more eco-friendly because they’re rechargeable. It makes sense if you’re looking to upgrade to a cordless vac, and if you are, the Samsung Jet 60 for just $179 will improve your life not just because it's great, but because it’s down from $299.
ELECTRONICS
winbuzzer.com

5 Home Robots That Will Change Your Life

This article was contributed by Daisy Green, a SEO specialist at InsiderGames. If you need help making dinner or cleaning, get a robot. We, along with Insider Games, have chosen five of the most interesting home helpers that will make your life easier. Asus Zenbo: Robot Housewife. Asus Zenbo resembles...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop today

This is an amazing 2-in-1 Chromebook Black Friday deal! It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155, down $144 from its original price of $299. It’s one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, so if you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up. You’ll want to hurry, though: This laptop is flying off the shelves, and the offer may not go the distance.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

This 10.1-inch Android tablet is only $79 at Walmart for Black Friday

It’s always useful to have a tablet around the house. You can view videos on a screen that’s bigger than your phone, read books on apps like Kindle, or give it to your kids to play games and watch educational content. However, the best Black Friday tablet deals don’t always have to cost hundreds of dollars. If you’re looking for a versatile and affordable tablet for your family, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. You can pick up the onn. 10.1-inch Android tablet for just $79, a $30 discount from the original price of $109. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best Black Friday deals on cheap tablets.
ELECTRONICS
wearegreenbay.com

Giving the gift of tech with US Cellular

(WFRV) – It’s officially shopping season and give the gift of technology without worrying about shipping and deadlines thanks to US Cellular. Tech expert Eric Larson joined Local 5 Live to talk about what are some of the popular gifts this year. Find the US Cellular store closest to you...
ELECTRONICS
wfxrtv.com

The top tech gifts this holiday season

Tech gifts are in high demand this holiday season. Jeremy Kitts, digital sales advisor for Best Buy talks about the top tech gifts that could be under your tree. From cooking to fitness to lighting and accessories, Living Local host Kianna Price finds out what everyone is asking for.
ELECTRONICS
WBRE

Best budget gift for dads

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gift for dad is best? Shopping with limited funds can be challenging, especially when you are looking for a gift for someone as special as Dad. You need to find an item your father will love and you can afford, but one that doesn’t suggest […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

The Ultimate Forgetful Dad Gift Is 30% Off for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Does your partner, your parent, or pretty much anyone in your family constantly ask where they put their things? If you’re tired of hearing this or just can’t keep track of stuff yourself, we may have just found the perfect gift to buy this holiday season. Tile offers numerous different sized tracking devices to attach to all your essential items and hook them up to an app. That way, if you lose your keys, wallet, or even your remote, you can go into the app on your phone and the device will play a sound, guiding you to finding the lost item. Also, if you’ve lost your phone but have an item with a Tile attached, just double click the Tile to have your phone ring.
SHOPPING
Seattle Times

The best tech gifts that aren’t gadgets

My favorite holiday tech gift doesn’t require batteries or software updates. It’s not even a gadget, though it was made with technology. A few years ago, my wife experimented with her iPad and a digital stylus to make digital illustrations. Using Procreate, a drawing app, she loaded a photo of our beloved corgi, Max, as a reference to trace over before embellishing the image with a polka-dot bow tie and a cartoonishly long tongue. I liked it so much that I picked a background color that would complement our home and uploaded the illustration to the app Keepsake, a printing service that assembles your images in a nice frame before delivering it to your door.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Save $30 on the Withings Body+ Smart Wi-Fi Scale

If you're looking for some new smart home gadgets, the Withings Body+ Smart Scale is an excellent addition to any residence. This smart scale you can buy because it doesn't just tell you your weight, it can measure your body composition, including body fat percentage, muscle mass, bone mass, and more. It can help you set goals with nutrition tracking, and it automatically syncs up with your smartphone via the companion app and Apple Health integration.
ELECTRONICS
WGNO

Looking for gifts for mom and dad? Check out these gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts for parents are best?  Gift giving is an expression of love and a way of showing someone how much they mean to you. Parents deserve something extra special as a thank you for everything they’ve provided. However, figuring out what to buy can sometimes […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SPY

Secret Amazon Coupon Lets You Save $37 on This Best-Selling Wall-Climbing Smart Light

Smart lights aren’t new, especially when there are so many of those color-changing light bulbs on the market to choose from. Yes, they can help to establish a certain mood, but smart lights have evolved in the last few years to expand into many other designs. Take for example this smart wall light from Govee, which currently is an Amazon best-seller. Gamers will really adore the Govee Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light because of all the dazzling color effects it offers. It’s also customizable because you can arrange the wall light bars to create a cool-looking design on your wall. Who...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Better Than an iPhone: The Thoughtful Gift of DIY Electronics

Each year, new tech devices come and go so fast that you can hardly keep up. iPhones are cool, and smartwatches are fun, but are they a good gift to give anymore?. If you know someone who loves technology, and you want to give them a more meaningful present, the answer is DIY electronics. But why? Let's take a look.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Awesome Third-Gen Apple AirPods Are On Sale for the Holidays

Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods With Wireless Charging Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, but you wouldn’t know it from these AirPods Deals. The latest round of holiday deals even include the brand new Third-Generation AirPods, which have gotten their first-ever price drop. Below, we’ve got all the details on these latest deals, as well as where you can find the lowest prices on AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max Headphones. Don’t browse...
ELECTRONICS
fox4now.com

Tech Holiday Gifts With Stephanie Humphrey

The holidays are here and it’s the perfect time to gift the tech lover in your life an upgrade. From smart houses, to gaming systems, to connected security systems, tech is once again a big hit this holiday season, with consumers expected to spend nearly $135 BILLION on gadgets and tech.
TECHNOLOGY
WATE

Best gift ideas under $100 and on sale now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re not careful, purchasing holiday gifts for the people who are closest to you can get expensive. It’s helpful to be aware of not only which items are consistently rated the best, but when exceptional sales happen, so you can buy quality at a […]
SHOPPING
WANE-TV

The best high-end gifts for dads

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Want to express your heartfelt appreciation for your dad or another father figure, but are struggling to come up with ideas? You’re not alone. Shopping for dads can be hard, but don’t despair. With a little creativity, you can find a gift to wow any father figure.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

