What the Tech: Gifts for Dad

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Does your partner, your parent, or pretty much anyone in your family constantly ask where they put their things? If you’re tired of hearing this or just can’t keep track of stuff yourself, we may have just found the perfect gift to buy this holiday season. Tile offers numerous different sized tracking devices to attach to all your essential items and hook them up to an app. That way, if you lose your keys, wallet, or even your remote, you can go into the app on your phone and the device will play a sound, guiding you to finding the lost item. Also, if you’ve lost your phone but have an item with a Tile attached, just double click the Tile to have your phone ring.

SHOPPING ・ 9 DAYS AGO