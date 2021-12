The Boston Celtics' three-game win streak was snapped Wednesday night as they were outclassed by the Brooklyn Nets, 123-104. With Patty Mills (23 pts) and Kevin Durant (21) leading the charge, Brooklyn got off to a hot start and never trailed in its fourth consecutive victory. Marcus Smart did his best to spark the C's with 20 points and eight assists, but it wasn't nearly enough as Boston shot just 34-for-91 (37.4%) from the field. Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were a lackluster 9-for-31 (29%).

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO