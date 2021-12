After numerous requests, I’ve finally decided to take on what seems to be an unanswerable question. Who is the best player in the NBA right now?. For the past 10 or so years, it’s been pretty safe to call LeBron James the best player in the league. He went to eight straight NBA finals from 2011 to 2018, winning three of them while also consistently being the best player on his team for each of those runs.

