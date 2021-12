Dozens of tanks and hundreds of soldiers fired explosives and machine guns in drills Monday on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido a main stronghold for a nation that is perhaps the world's least-known military powerhouse. Just across the sea from rival Russia Japan opened up its humbly named Self Defense Force's firing exercises to the media in a display of public firepower that coincides with a recent escalation of Chinese and Russian military moves around Japanese territory. The drills, which foreign journalists rarely have a chance to witness, will continue for nine days and include about 1,300...

WORLD ・ 8 HOURS AGO