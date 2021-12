INDIANAPOLIS — Health experts call it "a pandemic among the unvaccinated" and as the winter months approach, some fear that could cause the worst surge yet. “I am worried about the way the winter is going to go and I am worried about the people who are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Gabriel Bosslet, a pulmonary critical care physician at IU Health and associate professor of clinical medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine.

