Society

OP-ED: Developing An Antiracist Foreign Policy

By Editors
Daily Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOp-Eds do not reflect the editorial opinion of The Daily Free Press. They are solely the opinion of the author(s). Ikechukwu Okereke (CAS 25) is a first year student of political science and international relations in the College of Arts and Sciences. It is time to develop antiracist foreign...

thecentersquare.com

Op-Ed: Superior education with reduced government control

The corrupting power of government is seldomly discussed in the context of public education. At the heart of the ongoing hot debate over school choice is the question of how involved government should be in K-12 education. The data is clear that private schools provide a superior education to that of government-run schools. Education scholar James Tooley makes that case in "Really Good Schools: Global Lessons for High-Caliber, Low-Cost Education." He argues that “reducing the involvement of government in education can (1) reduce the size of government overall and hence the potential for corruption; and (2) reduce the potential for governments to use education as a means of domination, coercion, oppression, and patronage.”
EDUCATION
The Guardian

The Guardian view of US foreign policy: the case for democratic dominance

Joe Biden’s foreign policy doctrine views the future relationship between democracies and authoritarian regimes as a competitive one, accompanied by a battle of narratives. Nondemocratic regimes have become brazen in their repression and many democratic governments have regressed by adopting their tactics of restricting free speech and weakening the rule of law. The US, under Donald Trump, was not immune to such trends. One European thinktank warned last week that there remains a risk that the US could slip into authoritarianism.
U.S. POLITICS
BET

OPINION: Why White Supremacy Is a Nefarious Culprit Behind The Omicron Variant

The omicron variant has brought COVID-19 vaccine inequality to the media forefront. Soon after the pandemic began, experts encouraged richer nations to share the world’s finite vaccine supply with poorer nations. Not only would unvaccinated populations be more vulnerable to the disease, but it would increase the risk of the virus mutating into a vaccine-resistant form that could devastate the world.
HEALTH
Observer-Reporter

OP-ED: Critical race theory and politics

Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor’s race, and many analysts attribute his victory to his focus on public education and fears about critical race theory (CRT). They argue that the lesson Democrats should learn is that they must rein in the “woke” progressives in order to win elections. On the defensive, progressives point out that the party that won the White House lost the Virginia (and New Jersey) governors’ elections in 10 of the last 11 races, so the fact that the more progressive Paul Murphy maintained the New Jersey governorship means that those analysts are engaged in hyperbolic handwringing over nothing. But in today’s polarized environment, Virginia has become a much more Democratic state, so McAuliffe’s loss there does go against the trend.
POLITICS
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Political Moderates Are a Sleeping Giant

My CTNewsJunkie colleague, Susan Bigelow, wrote a polemical piece last month about extremists dominating our politics. She defined a moderate as “someone who honestly considers genuine, good-faith proposals from both left and right and does not believe in any kind of political extremism.”. According to Bigelow, moderates are faced with...
POLITICS
huntnewsnu.com

Op-ed: Vaccine hoarding dangerously impacts everyone

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials touted the idea of a high-efficacy vaccine that could combat the deadly illness’ spread through the global population. Nearly two years into the pandemic, various vaccines have been developed and distributed with varying success. With nearly 60% of the United States vaccinated, it would be more beneficial to the global community for high-income nations to distribute doses overseas to low-income countries in order to mitigate the global effects of the pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Free Press

Experts examine how data science can promote racial equity

Data science can be applied to various disciplines and catalyze social change. Boston University’s Office of Research hosted “Research on Tap: Data Science for Racial Equity,” Tuesday examining how data science can be used to promote racial equity. The event emphasized the urgent need for research that “exposes racist policy...
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

U.S. to announce sanctions next week marking Biden's democracy summit

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department will impose a series of sanctions next week to mark the U.S. Summit for Democracy, targeting people engaged in corruption, serious human rights abuse and who undermine democracy, among others, a Treasury Department spokesperson said on Friday. The Treasury declined to...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin will join his 50 GOP colleagues backing a resolution challenging Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has said he intends to cross the aisle and join his Republican counterparts in a challenge to President Biden's vaccine mandate for private businesses. A vote is expected next week in the Senate on a 'resolution of disapproval' of the Biden administration's rule that requires businesses...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
sandiegocountynews.com

Critical Race Theory Largely About White Parents Holding on to Mythologies

WASHINGTON, DC –-A recent NBC News research initiative found that in thirty-three cities and counties where white parents have fought their school systems to address topics that have been mislabeled as critical race theory, those school systems have become more petite and less white. A September 2021 report from NBC...
SOCIETY

