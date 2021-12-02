Healthy Brain Healthy Mind for Students

A few weeks ago, a colleague of mine took a call in the evening from a construction worker who said his son was thinking about killing himself. This father did not know what to do and he and his wife were panicking. I know how he felt – having dealt with issues with my son about mental health and felling hopeless in time of need. Fortunately, his employer offers a range of counseling and well-being support services, and the employee’s relative was quickly referred to a provider we knew was highly qualified. It does not always work that smoothly. In fact, the biggest difficulty we are faced with as an industry is encouraging our employees to seek help when they need it. So then, I think to myself – what if he had not called me because of feeling weak or worrying about the stigma that might get back to his co-workers?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO