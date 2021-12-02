ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Healthy Brain Healthy Mind for Students

chapman.edu
 4 days ago

Learn science-based strategies and spiritual wisdom to promote your emotional, mental and spiritual wellbeing. Open to Students on Thursdays. Topics explored span:....

events.chapman.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyTexasDaily

How To Achieve A Healthy Mind And Body In The New Normal

(NAPSI)—The way people live—from how they eat, sleep, work and move their bodies—has been disrupted in the last year-and-a-half, and adapting to and achieving mind-body balance amid these changes is no easy task. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter routines and take a toll on physical and mental health, it’s important to focus on overall well-being to achieve balance and overcome obstacles. To help, exercise physiologist, certified sports nutritionist and Bowflex fitness advisor Tom Holland has expert advice for reconnecting with yourself and creating the right routine to support your new normal.
YOGA
videtteonline.com

Healthy study habits: how students are handling stress with approaching deadlines

The end of the semester is near and that means final exams, essays and deadlines are quickly approaching for Illinois State University students. However, each student's study preferences are unique to their own learning styles that best prepare themselves for success on their finals. Sophomore special education student Amanda Santangelo...
ILLINOIS STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Healthy Habits with Healthy Eating

This pandemic has been life changing for almost everyone. Most of us have lost our dearest ones to this deadly virus and a lot of people have also been facing challenging times due to losing jobs. This pandemic not only caused people their lives but also people were being forced to leave their jobs due to the reason that most of the companies went through downsizing.
FITNESS
skagwaynews.com

Healthy Living – The big ‘but’ alert

It’s that time of year when going outside feels like a considerable effort. The days are short, dark, and it’s easy to ignore my usual self-care routines when the weather gets this cold. In the past, I’ve said things like:. “I want to work out… (reading negative windchill on my...
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Health
City
Orange, CA
gamesradar.com

Why exercise and a healthy body leads to a healthy mind

There's a reason a lot of people say physical and mental health are linked, or exercise helps stave off dark thoughts: it's because it's true. There are several ways in which physical exercise can help with complex mental health issues like anxiety and depression. However, the surprising news is that...
FITNESS
chapman.edu

Testing The Corresponsive Principle of Personality Development in Late Adulthood (Psy Dept Seminar Series)

The stability of personality traits is well documented, with test-retest values approximated at .70 after age 50. Although genetic influences on trait stability have been found to be constant across middle and late adulthood, environmental sources of variance primarily account for increasing stability. Hypothesized developmental mechanisms that lead to why environmental sources of variance are so critical for trait stability in adulthood discount the role of genotype in reinforcing environmental stability. Based on the corresponsive principle - that is, personality traits are reinforced because people select environments that reinforce them - the match between genotype and environment should help explain why environmental variance accounts for increasing stability of personality traits. Results are presented from nine waves of neuroticism, extraversion, and openness to experience data from the Swedish Adoption/Twin Study of Aging that encompasses 1,700 twins from the ages of 51 to 91. Model results suggest that the reciprocation between people and their environments partly accounts for the increasing importance environments have on trait stability.
ORANGE, CA
Daily Reporter

Building a mentally healthy culture

A few weeks ago, a colleague of mine took a call in the evening from a construction worker who said his son was thinking about killing himself. This father did not know what to do and he and his wife were panicking. I know how he felt – having dealt with issues with my son about mental health and felling hopeless in time of need. Fortunately, his employer offers a range of counseling and well-being support services, and the employee’s relative was quickly referred to a provider we knew was highly qualified. It does not always work that smoothly. In fact, the biggest difficulty we are faced with as an industry is encouraging our employees to seek help when they need it. So then, I think to myself – what if he had not called me because of feeling weak or worrying about the stigma that might get back to his co-workers?
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoom Us#Wellbeing#Hygiene
fox4now.com

Your Healthy Family: Decluttering your home may declutter your mind

Who doesn’t love a clean, organized space? Psychologists say decluttering your home may also declutter your mind. Cleveland Clinic Psychologist Dr. Dawn Potter said some people find the act of cleaning is a good way to manage stress. "A lot of people, when they are faced with other problems that...
RELATIONSHIPS
Democrat-Herald

Is it healthy for children to be vegetarians?

Q: My daughter wants to be a vegetarian. Is that OK for her health?. A: Vegetarian diets are healthy for kids, as long as they get key nutrients needed to grow healthy and strong. This can take some extra planning at mealtime, though. Vegetarian diets are becoming more common. Reasons...
RECIPES
okcfox.com

Stay Healthy with Centennial Health

Shelby talks with medical expert Dr. Charles W. Lunn, Jr at Centennial Health on ways to get well and stay healthy. Give them a call at 405-280-5550 or go to centennialhealth.com for more information. ** THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CENTENNIAL HEALTH **
HEALTH
9&10 News

Healthy Living: Nutcracker Syndrome

Lower back pain, fatigue and nausea are symptoms that could be caused by any number of illnesses, but they’re also the hallmark signs of a serious condition called nutcracker syndrome. Nutcracker syndrome is where the veins in the lower abdomen are squeezed and restrict blood flow. In today’s Healthy Living,...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Meditation
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy