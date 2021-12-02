Chicago police officer, suspect wounded in shootout during South Side traffic stop

CHICAGO ( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Chicago police officer and a suspect were wounded during a traffic stop in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers pulled over a car with two people inside near 92nd Street and Stony Island Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown. The car was stopped because the officers suspected they were involved in “some types of crime in the area,” Brown said.

Shots were exchanged between a 4th District officer and one of the people in the car, Brown said, but it wasn’t clear who shot first.

The officer was hit in the lower leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The person in the car, a male, was hit in the torso and taken to a hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Brown said a second person was taken into custody near the scene of the shooting, and that a gun was recovered from the car that was stopped.

“Right now, we think we have everyone that was involved in custody, either as a person of interest or as an offender,” Brown said outside the medical center after visiting the wounded officer.

“We need further investigation, interviews, video and witnesses to come forward for us to piece together how all of this transpired,” Brown said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it is investigating the use of force, which is routine.