ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Japan retracts a ban on new bookings on incoming international flights to defend against new variant due to criticisms

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

TOKYO -- Japan retracts a...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
airlive.net

Japan asked airlines to suspend new bookings for flights entering the country

Japan said Wednesday that it has asked airlines to suspend new bookings for flights entering the country through the end of the year, effectively sealing its borders for everyone, including Japanese citizens, unless they have a pre-existing reservation. The move, a response to the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookings#Tokyo
Time Out Global

Japan suspends new bookings for inbound flights until end-December

[Update, December 2] According to The Japan Times, the government is now reconsidering its earlier request for airlines to halt new flight reservations. On the morning of December 2, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the transport ministry to ‘give thorough considerations for Japanese nationals wishing to return.’ Kyodo News reports that Japanese airlines ANA and JAL have now resumed accepting new bookings for flights bound for Japan. It is currently unclear as to how this change will affect Japan’s foreign residents.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Japan postpones new flight reservations due to omicron

Japan continued its aggressive stance against a new coronavirus variant on Wednesday, asking international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in the country until the end of December in a further tightening of already strict border controls. The transportation ministry said the request is an emergency...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
travelmole.com

Japan reverses ban on flight bookings

Japan’s airlines have started accepting bookings again for inbound international flights after a blanket ban last week to keep the Omicron variant out of the country. Japan reversed the policy after widespread opposition. It enables Japanese nationals and expat residents to return home. All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines are...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Herald

Asian shares slide after China Evergrande warns of cash woes

BANGKOK -- Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned late Friday it may run out of money. Investors also are struggling with uncertainty about the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will cut off its support for markets. 'œThis...
ECONOMY
brumpost.com

Young Chinese couples are refusing to have babies despite a change in child policy

With millions of residents, China is currently the world’s most populous country, however, a recent study show that the country’s population is expected to peak in 2021 and fall steadily in the near future according to James Liang, who is the executive chairman of online travel platform Trip.com Group. In...
WORLD
CNBC

This 33-year-old moved to South Africa from New York after falling in love—now she lives on $88 a day

Tanisha Colon-Bibb always planned on spending her life in New York — until love brought her halfway across the globe. The 33-year-old entrepreneur grew up in Harlem as the youngest of four children. After graduating from Spelman College in 2010, she launched her first business, Rebelle Agency, helping clients in entertainment, non-profit and other fields coordinate their marketing and advertising strategies.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Herald

China attacks potential US Olympic diplomatic boycott

BEIJING -- China on Monday threatened to take 'œfirm countermeasures' if the U.S. proceeds with a diplomatic boycott of February's Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian accused U.S. politicians of grandstanding over the issue of not sending dignitaries to attend the events that China hopes will showcase its economic development and technological prowess.
SPORTS
AFP

Protesters hit S.Africa beaches to oppose oil exploration

Hundreds of environmentalist demonstrators gathered on South African beaches Sunday to protest against oil and gas exploration by energy giant Shell. In Cape Town protesters held up the peace symbol, banners reading "Shell in Hell" and a giant model snoek fish to highlight their concerns about the potential impact of the project on sea life. Under a dull, rainy sky, protesters in Gqeberha waved signs showing a Shell logo altered to resemble a hand showing its middle finger and calling for a boycott of the group's petrol stations. Activists say Shell's plans to search for oil and gas deposits off South Africa's beloved Wild Coast -- a key tourist attraction -- pose a danger to marine animals.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
133K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy