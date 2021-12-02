Japan retracts a ban on new bookings on incoming international flights to defend against new variant due to criticisms

[Update, December 2] According to The Japan Times, the government is now reconsidering its earlier request for airlines to halt new flight reservations. On the morning of December 2, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the transport ministry to ‘give thorough considerations for Japanese nationals wishing to return.’ Kyodo News reports that Japanese airlines ANA and JAL have now resumed accepting new bookings for flights bound for Japan. It is currently unclear as to how this change will affect Japan’s foreign residents.

