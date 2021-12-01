ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leathernecks run by Ball State

By Scott Holland, The McDonough County Voice
 4 days ago
MACOMB — Colton Sandage was able to get things rolling early and his Western Illinois teammates followed his lead as the Leathernecks improved to 6-2 this season, topping Ball State 93-80 at Western Hall on Wednesday night.

Sandage scored a career-high 33 points on 11-16 shooting (7-9) from three as WIU continued its strong start to the season.

“It’s always important for us to get off to a good start,” Sandage said. “With the team we have, anyone can get going any second and tonight was my night and they did a great job getting me the ball where I needed it and it worked out and we got a win.

“Offensively, we moved the ball well and we hit the shots we needed to hit.”

Sandage was on fire early, hitting his first six three-pointers of the evening.

And with him leading the way, WIU was able to get plenty of other contributions as Trenton Massner added 18 points, Luka Barisic scored 14, Tamell Pearson had 13 and Will Carius finished with nine.

“I think what’s really huge about it, it can be different guys for us, there was Will the other night, Colton tonight, we’ve seen Trenton have good games and that’s what we need, we need that kind of balance from guys,” WIU coach Rob Jeter said. “Tamell was terrific even though he was in major foul trouble, so that was good to see different guys so you can’t load up on one guy.

“For us, Colton gets us going, Trenton usually finds those middle parts of the game and the end of the game when he does it and Will it goes through the whole game. It’s good to have someone who can start the game for us and that’s why we have him at the point guard so he can get it going.”

The Leathernecks would jump out to a quick 14-5 lead but a 10-0 run by Ball State gave the Cardinals their first, largest and only lead of the night, 15-14 at the 10:54 mark.

After some quick defensive adjustments the Leathernecks continued their offensive onslaught, leading 44-33 at half.

“They’re really good offensively, there were no let-ups, that was a full 40 minute game of defending,” Sandage said. “They’re super good at shooting, we had to close out, keep everyone in front and I think we did a good job of that.”

The Cardinals had a good night shooting the ball, but Western was able to string together multiple stops throughout the night, keeping the lead in double figures the majority of the second half.

“When you play an elite level offensive team like Ball State, I was nervous, they spec out into an excellent and that’s hard to do, but when you watch them play, you can see how they get going,” Jeter said. “They have multiple guys who can play different positions, play small or big, but they don’t lack in size and when they get going they’re tough to handle.

“I thought the best thing we did, we limited 2 (Luke Bumbalough) early, he really gets them going and I think we were able to contain him enough to make others make plays. It’s similar to us, if Colton has a slower start, there are others who can pick it up but it takes time and I think it took them time because we were able to contain him early.”

The Leathernecks would push the advantage to 15 in the second half, but an 8-0 run by Ball State cut the WIU lead to seven.

But Western would answer with a run of their own, closing the door on the Cardinals with an 8-0 answer.

“Will had a big shot, he figured out a way to insert himself at the right time, that was very important because that’s how they go,” Jeter said. “They’ve had teams down and they’ve given up leads so you can’t allow them to get feeling too good because you know they can shoot it.

“The best thing we did is pushed them up and made them play from inside the arc, I thought 5-10 (from three) is still elite, they shoot the basketball. They outrebounded us because they’re scrappy enough so they do some things at the end of the night, it’s like, ‘did that just happen,’ but that’s why they rate out really high.”

For the Leathernecks, one last authoritative answer to end the night was a big step for the squad, winning and figuring out ways to put away foes.

“It shows maturity, this team last year we probably would have come down and jacked a 30-footer and this year we’re taking good shots, letting the offense develop and getting good looks,” Sandage said.

Western would go 31-67 from the field, 14-31 from three and 17-27 from the line. WIU was outrebounded 37-35 but forced 17 Ball State turnovers, scoring 18 off Cardinal miscues.

“We’re tough, we have a fight in us that’s for sure, losing is not something we like to do and we fight every possession and it’s showing,” Sandage said.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

