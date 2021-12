Oregon State reached a new contract with head coach Jonathan Smith that takes him through the 2027 season, the school announced Friday. "I want to thank the Oregon State administration for making this commitment to our football program," Smith said in the school's release. "The continuity of our coaches and football staff has been a key reason for the success our student-athletes have had on the field, in the weight room and in the classroom. I'm thrilled the work by everyone in our program has been noticed, and they are being rewarded to help us continue to build this in the best possible way."

OREGON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO