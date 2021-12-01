Watch: Marcus Freeman 2007 highlights at Ohio State

Marcus Freeman is reportedly the new head coach at Notre Dame, which means interest in his life has never been greater.

Those who have followed him from the beginning of his career know he was an All-Big Ten selection at Ohio State in 2007 and 2008.

Between those two seasons, the YouTube channel ScoutingOhio uploaded highlights of Freeman in a Buckeyes uniform.

Check out the video in all of its 2000s glory right down to the old graphics and the Lupe Fiasco soundtrack, not to mention the pixelated footage that makes it, as the kids say, look like it was shot on a potato:

It’s crazy to think that over a short period of time, this young man would ascend to the top of one of the most prominent programs in the country before his 36th birthday.

Then again, maybe it’s time for Notre Dame to move into the future with new ideas from a new generation on how to win national titles.