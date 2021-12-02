Senior citizens rally for abortion rights outside Frederick County Courthouse

Alice Haber turned 88 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, she stood on a street corner in downtown Frederick, proudly brandishing a handmade sign that read, “Hear me roar about reproductive rights!”

She was surrounded by a cadre of other senior citizens, most of them holding pieces of poster board — made by Haber — with similar messages. As a young woman in her car passed by and flashed the group a thumbs up, they cheered.

“This is for you, young lady,” one of them called to the driver. “You don’t remember what it was like.”

About 20 senior residents gathered in front of the Frederick County Courthouse on Wednesday to rally for abortion rights. Fifty miles away at the U.S. Supreme Court, justices were hearing oral arguments in a case that could overturn or modify the landmark 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade.

Unlike many of the thousands of protestors from both sides of the abortion debate who descended on Washington this week, the demonstrators in front of Frederick’s courthouse were old enough to remember a time before Roe.

That’s why many of them decided to attend Wednesday’s event in the first place.

“Seniors have strong voices,” Haber said. “And our ranks are increasing.”

The case the court is currently weighing stems from a Mississippi law that bans almost all abortions after 15 weeks. Roe v. Wade, meanwhile, generally allows people to have an abortion until 24 weeks. The case set a legal precedent that patients have a constitutional right to abortion without excessive interference from state or federal governments.

Citing Roe, lower courts have held that the Mississippi law, originally introduced in 2018, is unconstitutional.

But now that the court boasts a 6-3 conservative majority, experts say the justices are likely to uphold the Mississippi statute, either rolling back Roe’s protections or rescinding them entirely.

If that were to happen, “trigger laws” that outlaw or dramatically restrict abortion access would automatically take effect in states across the country, mostly in the South and Midwest. Other states would likely pass similar laws soon after.

Harry Smith, one of the attendees’ at Wednesday’s demonstration, said his mother had an illegal abortion in the 1940s. Smith is the youngest of three boys, he said — all born while his mom was in her 20s. He isn’t sure whether the abortion was before or after his own birth.

What he does know, though, is that the procedure was performed by a “backstreet doctor,” recommended by her sister, in their small town in upstate New York.

Sue Hecht, a former state delegate who represented Frederick County, cried Wednesday while holding a sign with a hand-drawn coat hanger and the words “never again.” She’d previously worked at Heartly House, a Frederick center serving victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence.

During her time there, Hecht met women who — lacking safe or legal options — had performed risky procedures on themselves to terminate their pregnancies. She had a friend in college who did the same, and was rendered incapable of having children as a result.

“I can’t imagine going back,” Hecht said through her tears.

The Mississippi case has also mobilized groups opposed to abortion rights. Laura Bogley, director of legislation for Maryland Right to Life, brought a group of Maryland residents to the Supreme Court on Wednesday to rally in support of overturning Roe.

“We were there in solidarity asking the court to restore the integrity of the Constitution and the family,” she said.

Haber had hoped to secure a bus to take her group to Washington, too, but it was too expensive for her to afford. Still, she said, there was a benefit to organizing and demonstrating in their own community.

She spent six weeks before the rally reaching out to friends and neighbors, distributing flyers, making signs and T-shirts, even writing to her representatives.

“We want seniors all over the country to make sure that they’re engaged and they’re heard,” Haber said.