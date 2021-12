A strong south wind on Sunday brought more cloud cover, along with warm and more humid conditions, with highs once again reaching the mid to upper 70s. A strong cold front will move into North Texas overnight. It will bring a chance of brief showers and even a few thunderstorms, most likely between 2 am and 6 am early Monday morning. Expect windy and much cooler conditions behind the front on Monday. In fact, a Wind Advisory has been posted from 5 am though 2 pm Monday. Winds will blow 20-30 mph, with some gusts above 40 mph. High temperatures will drop to the 50s which is much more typical for December. It will remain cool for several more days.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO