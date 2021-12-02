Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin Share Hanukkah Sessions Cover Of Barry Manilow’s “Copacabana”

Now that the holiday season is officially underway, it is the perfect opportunity to bake pumpkin pie, spend quality time with your family and loved ones and—of course—put on some holiday music to get into the Christmas spirit. Indie-pop duo She & Him, fronted by Matthew Ward (also known as M. Ward) and award-warning actress Zooey Deschanel, know all too well about providing the world with Christmas tunes; since the duo’s formation in 2006, they have released two holiday albums as part of their discography—A Very She & Him Christmas in 2011 and Christmas Party in 2016, respectively. This season, Ward and Deschanel have continued with the holiday tradition by releasing a deluxe reissue of their first holiday album to honor 10 years of its release. This version, which features classics like “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” contains three new songs, giving more for everyone to enjoy.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO