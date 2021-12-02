Omicron officially lands in the U.S.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States is cracking down on COVID-19. In order to try to curb cases of the omicron variant, the Biden administration is enacting new restrictions for people traveling to the U.S. The new restrictions could cause major challenges for travelers coming into the U.S. As of Monday morning, anyone traveling into the U.S. must now show proof of a negative COVID test the day before boarding. This comes as the omicron variant continues to spread. At least 17 states have reported the new variant, including Pennsylvania. Top health officials say new COVID cases are up 19% in just two weeks, which brings the new count of reported cases to 108,000 per day. “Even if it is a mild disease, it’s important that we still act fast now to take measures to control its spread,” Maria Van Kerkhove, of the World Health Organization, said. “Because even if we have a large number of cases that are mild, some of those individuals will need hospitalization, they will need to go into ICU, and some people will die.” CDC says people who are not vaccinated are the most at risk.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO