Omicron officially lands in the U.S.

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
Details of the first official U.S. omicron variant case have been released, giving us a timeline of when the patient was first infected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday that the omicron variant had arrived in the U.S., infecting a patient in California. “Genomic sequencing was conducted...
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Hillbrow neighborhood of Johannesburg on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Joao Silva/The New York Times) Minnesota health officials said Thursday that a man who lives in the state was infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The man, who officials said had recently traveled to New York City, represents the second known case of the variant in the United States.
About 56,000 Americans are hospitalized with Covid-19, up 8% over the past week and 20% from the country's most recent low point on Nov. 10. U.S. vaccination rates have increased, but at a slower pace. Nearly 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data as of Wednesday. Michigan's...
CONCORD – With the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations occurring since the start of the pandemic, now at about 400, top state Health and Human Services staff held their regular call with public health-care providers Thursday to focus on the new Omicron variant and concern for transmission. They predicted international...
COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive-care admissions in San Diego County continued to rise, as President Joe Biden prepares to discuss the new coronavirus variant in public. According to state data reported Sunday, 287 patients are in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment in San Diego County, an increase of 18. Three more...
Laboratories across the U.S. are on the lookout for the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, which officials have said will almost inevitably be detected here. Why it matters: The world is on high alert as scientists race to understand if the variant could be a game-changer in the pandemic. Early detection, in theory, gives officials more time to understand its characteristics and respond.
A person in California became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant of COVID-19, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Wednesday. It comes as scientists continue to study the risks posed by the new strain of the virus.
The following information comes from the Louisiana Department of Health:. As the new Omicron variant spreads worldwide, the Louisiana Department of Health continues to monitor the situation in our state and strongly recommends that people in Louisiana prepare and take action to protect themselves and their families. People who are vaccinated and eligible for a booster need to use this time to get their boosters. Those who are not vaccinated should get vaccinated. All international travelers, regardless of vaccination status or recent history of COVID-19 infection, should be tested 3-5 days after arrival.
SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4) – The CDC has confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant in the United States. The individual returned from South Africa on November 22, 2021, and is fully vaccinated with mild symptoms that are reportedly improving. They have been self-quarantining since the positive test. The University...
The omicron variant will be met in the U.S. by a health-care system accustomed to Covid-19 surges yet battered by almost two years of fighting the pandemic with no end in sight. The availability of vaccines, treatments and steady supplies of protective gear have made many hospitals better equipped than...
The United State’s first case of the Omicron variant was confirmed by U.S. health officials in San Francisco earlier this morning, Dec. 1. The individual had just returned from traveling in South Africa and tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 29. Genomic sequencing was initially conducted at the University of California, San Francisco, and the sample was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to be the omicron variant.
More cases of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S. – and travel restrictions are starting to take effect as the variant spreads. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.
Top health officials’ had a clear message for Americans on Friday after omicron variant cases were detected in more states and experts worked to figure out how dangerous the latest version of COVID-19 could be: “Get vaccinated, and get boosted.”. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical adviser, laid out...
San Diego County public health officials reported 652 new COVID-19 infections and four more deaths on Thursday. The new data increases the county’s case totals to 386,050 infections, with 4,350 deaths since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. Fourteen more COVID patients required hospitalization locally. Doctors admitted three more...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States is cracking down on COVID-19. In order to try to curb cases of the omicron variant, the Biden administration is enacting new restrictions for people traveling to the U.S.
The new restrictions could cause major challenges for travelers coming into the U.S.
As of Monday morning, anyone traveling into the U.S. must now show proof of a negative COVID test the day before boarding.
This comes as the omicron variant continues to spread.
At least 17 states have reported the new variant, including Pennsylvania.
Top health officials say new COVID cases are up 19% in just two weeks, which brings the new count of reported cases to 108,000 per day.
“Even if it is a mild disease, it’s important that we still act fast now to take measures to control its spread,” Maria Van Kerkhove, of the World Health Organization, said. “Because even if we have a large number of cases that are mild, some of those individuals will need hospitalization, they will need to go into ICU, and some people will die.”
CDC says people who are not vaccinated are the most at risk.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, in a press briefing Wednesday, said the patient is age 18 to 49 and had not received a booster shot because they were not six months out from their original vaccination course. The person has mild symptoms, has not been hospitalized and is improving, Newsom said. Dr....
A person in California has the nation’s first confirmed case of the new omicron coronavirus variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday. The unidentified individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa to the U.S. on Nov. 22. The case was confirmed by the California and San Francisco departments of public health, according to the CDC.
In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
