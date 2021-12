SAN DIEGO — An Indiana woman who went missing in San Diego for four weeks never knew the world was searching for her, according to her stepfather, Amir Walker. Lateche Norris, 20, and her boyfriend, Joey Smith, 25, were located Friday night, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. near the downtown San Diego Central Library, after Norris borrowed a cell phone and texted her mother, Walker said. The couple met with San Diego police investigators on Saturday.

