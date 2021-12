WORTON — The Bayside Conference, comprised of all the public high schools on the Eastern Shore, is limiting the number of spectators for indoor winter sports. Each student-athlete will be given four passes for home competitions and two passes for away competitions to hand out as they choose. Pass holders are still subject to any entry fees. The admission to Kent County High School basketball games and wrestling matches is $5 per person.

WORTON, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO