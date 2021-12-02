ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Coffee Beneficial for Human Health?

Cover picture for the articleAccording to multiple sources, coffee is the third most consumed beverage in the world, right after water and tea. Its success depends – besides the easy access and the large amount of raw material basically all over the planet – to a large extent on the feeling of well-being and fulfillment...

easyhealthoptions.com

6 fruits anyone with blood sugar problems should be eating

If type 2 diabetes runs in your family, or if you have reason to be concerned about high blood sugar and insulin resistance, I have some exciting news for you. Recent research has pinpointed a group of fruits that can lower your diabetes risk naturally. These “superfoods” are already well...
NUTRITION
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink to Have After 50, Says Science

Your body will continue to change as you age, which means you'll continue to have different needs with each passing year. For example, your skin and bones will begin to change because you'll produce less collagen, and your heart health may change because your valves will begin to stiffen. It...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Habit That Ages You Faster

The one inevitability in life is aging. Or is it? The truth is, we don't have to look or feel as old as our chronological age might suggest. Science has discovered that it's possible to turn back the clock, so to speak, and slow the aging process simply by avoiding certain bad lifestyle habits. Like this one in particular, which scientists have found is the #1 contributor to premature aging. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find silent sleep danger for smokers

In a new study from the Heart Research Institute, researchers found the link between amounts of nicotine in the blood and the amount of time people have less oxygen while they’re sleeping. Sleep apnea occurs when a person’s throat and upper airway become partly or completely blocked during sleep, causing...
SCIENCE
Best Life

Never Store Your Leftovers in This Part of the Fridge, Experts Warn

Around the holidays, you're more likely than usual to end up with a refrigerator full of leftovers. But that food may go to waste as it lingers there forgotten. In fact, a 2020 study from Penn State University researchers found that the average American household wastes 31.9% of the food it buys, which comes out to more than $240 billion in food waste each year. And wasting food doesn't just waste money—it also increases your carbon footprint and methane production in landfills, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warns. Luckily there are some incredibly easy ways to reduce how much food you waste, starting with how you store leftovers in your fridge. Read on to learn more.
RECIPES
Best Life

Over 70? Having This Many Alcoholic Drinks a Week Lowers Your Death Risk

As you age, staying on top of your health usually involves staying active, maintaining a healthy diet, and dropping any bad habits such as smoking. But when it comes to the topic of having the occasional glass of wine or cocktail, studies have gone back and forth on whether or not even a tiny tipple now and then can be beneficial or harmful in any way. Now, a new study has added evidence to the pile that seniors aged 70 and older could lower their death risk by having a small number of alcoholic drinks each week. Read on to see how much you may need to raise a glass to your heart health.
DRINKS
EatThis

The #1 Worst Supplements for Your Health

Millions of Americans take supplements on a regular basis to stay healthy, boost their immune system, help fight off illness or to lose weight. But you could be taking something that's dangerous for your health. There's a lot of hype around the billion dollar industry and while some products do give added health benefits, many pose a risk. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to experts who reveal 9 supplements to avoid and explain why they're bad for your health. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NUTRITION
Inverse

Neanderthal discovery reveals an important lesson for human gut health

The more ancient human fossils we discover, the more we become acquainted with how similar our faces and bodies may have been — but what about on the inside? Within us humans, we know our guts play host to a diverse community of microorganisms, and Neanderthals, it turns out, were no different.
SCIENCE
Health

Can Drinking Coffee Lower Your Dementia Risk? Here's What New Research Says About the Association

Like to have a few cups of coffee or tea each day? It could help lower your risk of stroke and dementia. That's the takeaway from a new study that's getting plenty of buzz. The study, which was published in PLOS Medicine on November 16, analyzed data from 365,682 people aged 50 years to 74 years who participated in the UK Biobank. (The UK Biobank, in case you're not familiar with it, is a large-scale biomedical database and research resource.) The participants' health, along with their coffee- and tea-drinking habits, were followed for a period of 10 to 14 years.
DRINKS
earth.com

Drinking coffee protects against Alzheimer’s disease

A new longitudinal study led by Edith Cowan University (ECU), Australia, has found that drinking coffee reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Moreover, drinking more coffee was positively correlated with increased capacities for planning, self-control, and attention. As part of the Australian Imaging, Biomarkers, and Lifestyle Study of Aging,...
FOOD & DRINKS
psychologytoday.com

Would Humans Be Better Off Without Alcohol?

Affluent countries with high alcohol consumption, like Denmark and Ireland, score high on happiness. Affluent countries that consume the most alcohol also tend to have better healthcare systems. Alcohol can be more harmful to poor people than to rich ones, in terms of health costs. Almost everyone uses some drug,...
DRINKS
Medical News Today

Vitamins and lung health

When a person inhales, their lungs absorb oxygen from the air to carry through to their bloodstream. The lungs release carbon dioxide when an individual exhales. Some manufacturers of vitamins claim products can reduce the symptoms of respiratory conditions and improve breathing patterns, but there is little medical evidence to support this.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Health benefits, nutritional value, and effects of pistachios

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Pistachios are a type of tree nut with numerous health benefits. Pistachios are an excellent source of protein, antioxidants, and fiber. suggests that...
NUTRITION
Culpeper Star Exponent

ASK THE VETS: Sometimes, cats' diseases can threaten human health

"Ask the Vets" is taking a bye week. The Star-Exponent is running the following reprint, which ran in July, 2017, as an "Ask Dr. Watts" column. With the recent weather change, we seem to have cats that are sneezing. Is this just a cold and if so, how do I home treat? We have seven cats that are inside-outside cats. Most are sneezing. We have nine cats outside, which are from same family as others and they are not affected. Recently we added a momma cat and 1 surviving kitten, who is now 6 weeks old. We lost the four other kittens after finding the momma skinny and not fed.
ANIMALS
EatThis

Health Habits You Should Stop Doing After 60, According to Science

What a difference a day makes—one night, you're a spry 59, and then next, you're in your sixties. What's the big difference? Well, your body changes as it gets older—this you know by now—and your sixties are a particularly crucial decade. So read on to discover the 5 health habits you should stop doing after 60, according to science. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
earth.com

Small amounts of alcohol have big impacts on brain health

A new study led by King’s College London (KCL) has found that drinking four small glasses of wine or four pints of beer per week damages short-term memory and spatial awareness, and increases the risk of developing dementia in older age. The researchers analyzed a sample of 15,582 people aged...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Drinking This Many Cups of Tea Daily Slashes Dementia Risk, New Study Says

Nearly five million U.S. adults over the age of 65 had some type of dementia in 2014, and this number is only increasing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency estimates that nearly 14 million older adults will develop brain impairment by 2060. It's also recently become one of the leading causes of death in the U.S., as the rate of deaths linked to dementia has more than doubled since 2000. But despite the increase in cases and deaths, dementia is not a normal part of aging. In fact, research has found that there are several things you could do earlier in life that can either increase or reduce your risk of developing dementia. Tea drinkers are likely already on track to avoiding this disease, according to a new study that concluded daily consumption of this beverage could slash your dementia risk. Read on to find out how many cups of tea you need to drink a day to make a significant difference to your brain health.
FOOD & DRINKS

