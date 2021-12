A Florida State University doctoral student has received a prestigious international fellowship to study in Europe this spring. Modern Languages and Linguistics doctoral student Nerea Delgado Fernández will use the Chateaubriand Fellowship to study the intonation, or the rise and fall of the voice when speaking, of bilinguals in Basque-speaking regions in France and Spain. She will also collaborate with Aritz Irurtzun, tenured research associate in linguistics for the French National Centre for Scientific Research, at the Centre de Recherche sur la Langue et les Textes Basques in Bayonne, France.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO