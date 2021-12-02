Loudoun County school board reopens meeting for public comment

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County School Board has held its first meeting open to the public since June on Tuesday.

The school board had previously prohibited the public inside the meeting room during the public comment portion since the June 22 meeting erupted in violence. Previous meetings discussed various topics, from gender identity policies to sexual assaults.

The school board discussed revising Policy 2520, which would limit the public’s input to address the school board. The proposed plan would only allow 20 speaking slots per meeting and two minutes to address the school board.

There are currently no restrictions on how many people can register to speak at the school board meetings.

The next meeting will be on Dec. 14.

