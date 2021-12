President Biden campaigned on empathy, but he has yet to visit the communities that have experienced gut-wrenching tragedies on his watch. "Empathy matters. Compassion matters. We have to reach out to one another and heal this country — and that’s what I’ll do as president," Biden promised in February 2020. His campaign to "restore the soul of America" and to "heal this country" leaned heavily on his personal story of loss – the loss of his wife in a car accident and the loss of his eldest son, Beau Biden.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 25 MINUTES AGO