Dodgers: Max Scherzer Blames His Dead Arm On Misuse By Los Angeles

By Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Last year, at the trade deadline, Max Scherzer and Trea Turner were added to Los Angeles's roster. Both ended up being crucial to making the playoffs. Turner injected some life into the lineup and won a batting title, while the team went 11-0 in Scherzer's regular-season starts.

In the playoffs, though, their performances took a turn for the worst. Turner couldn't hit the side of a barn while Scherzer had an arm that was deadened during game 6 of the NLCS.

Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic was among those to report Scherzer's introductory press conference with the Mets where, at one point, he partially blamed LA's usage for his dead arm issue.

From 2019 to 2021, Scherzer had various workloads. In 2019, he tossed 172.1 innings. He threw 67.1 innings in 2020 and 179.1 in 2021. That's a 112-inning increase between the last two seasons, not including the postseason, and a significant step up in use for any veteran arm.

Notably, he did not blame his usage out of the bullpen in game 5 of the NLDS as a reason.

Whatever the true problem was, it doesn't seem to have impacted his negotiations as he has now signed a sizable new contract with the New York Mets.

