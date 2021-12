DANVERS — The Danvers football team did something the program has never done before in its 35-0 win over Gloucester on Thanksgiving morning at Deering Stadium. The host Falcons have had control of the series against the Fishermen in recent years as Thursday’s win was their third straight win on Thanksgiving morning and fourth straight win overall as the teams met in the 2021 “Fall 2” season last school year. The win marks the first time Danvers has beaten Gloucester on the gridiron four times in a row. It last won three straight Thanksgiving Day games from 1971-73.

DANVERS, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO