Acadiana businesses prep for Sunbelt championship game

It's not just UL’s football team getting ready for Saturday's Sunbelt Championship game against App State.

Businesses in the Hub City are as well. Win or lose, Saturday's game means big business for Lafayette.

At Louisiana Hot Stuff, Vermilion red and white cover the shelves.

“We’re stocking up on all things red, all things UL, Ragin Cajuns, and on Sunday when the Cajuns do win, we’ll have those championship shirts,” said sales consultant, Madilyn Moore.

Some restaurants in the Hub City, are bringing in additional staff to prepare for the big crowd.

“We are going to be having some extra staff come in that day. We are expecting people from out of town too. People from App State, they're welcomed here too. Everybody is welcomed here,” said Pete’s on Johnston manager, Michelle White.

No celebration would be complete without a party. Kitchen On Klinton says they are preparing up to 450 guests this weekend.

“We’re going to have a live dj, games for everyone to play with, all the bars will be open, there will be specials going on and just a lot of fun,” said Kitchen On Klinton Assistant Manager, Chassidy Harris.

“I never thought I would get to go to a big bowl game, a conference championship, or anything like that. With it being hosted at UL, the icing on the cake,” Moore added.

Kickoff starts at 2:30 pm at Cajun Field, Saturday, and will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN.

To learn more about how UL got here, click here for KATC Sports .

