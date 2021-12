What can you buy for $65 billion? That kind of money could purchase one Big Mac for every citizen of the Russian Federation, Kyrgyzstan, and Mongolia combined — or build and upgrade the United States’ high-speed Internet infrastructure. According to the budget breakdown for the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law on November 5, 2021—$65 billion has been allocated for the construction and upgrade of networks to provide quality high-speed Internet access. The permanent support of an existing program reduces the cost of Internet access for low-income consumers seeking to secure such services.

